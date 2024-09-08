What the Scotland head coach had to say after Portugal defeat

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Clarke believes Scotland are learning as they make painful progress through their maiden top-flight Nations League campaign.

No one said it was going to easy and so it’s proving.

The Scots have lost their first two matches after conceding late winners, with Ronaldo knocking home two minutes from the end of normal time to complete a Portugal comeback. The 2-1 defeat leaves Scotland bottom of their group with zero points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a wider context, the team’s winless run has now stretched to 14 games, including no victories in eight competitive outings for the first time ever.

But Clarke was adamant that the players should not be too hard on themselves as they seek to compete with some of Europe’s premier teams. He stressed that there have been “a lot of positives” from the last two games, albeit they have both packed such sickening punches at the end. Poland scored a penalty winner seven minutes into time added on to take all the points at Hampden last Thursday and thwart a two-goal Scotland comeback.

Clarke stressed there was a lot to take from both matches as Scotland seek to win back the approval of fans after such a disappointing Euro 2024 experience.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke with Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez ahead of kick-off. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“If you can ignore the results... but we're professionals so it's disappointing to come out of two games where I feel we played very well in both games and don't have anything to show for it,” said the manager. “Like I said, it's a level where the lessons are harsh. But it's important, and I spoke to the players about it in the dressing room, not to be too hard on themselves. They are obviously disappointed. They have to understand the work that we're doing. If you look at the amount of time we had to work...In the summer it was a back three, we decided to change the system a little bit for these two matches. I think you see that the players have done good work. That is why I am so disappointed for them. They have put so much into these two games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stressed that he wanted the players to go back to their clubs in upbeat mood. “We spoke after the game about that, just reiterating to the players that we have to understand what part of the cycle we're in,” he added. “What we're trying to do is try to readjust a little bit after the summer. We can use these matches to try to build and make sure that the end goal is always qualification for a tournament for a country like Scotland. We can use these matches. It would be nice to get some points. It would be nice not to concede late goals. But this is the level that we're at because we have been a good team and we've managed to get to the top level of the Nations League. The players understand how difficult it is to get results at this level.”

Clarke picked the same XI as played against Poland on Thursday and saw Scott McTominay put the visitors ahead after seven minutes with a well taken header.