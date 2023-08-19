Ianis Hagi breaks silence on his Rangers situation - 'that doesn't mean I agree with them but I respect them'
Hagi has not started a match the Ibrox club this season and despite Beale ringing the changes for Saturday’s 2-1 Viaplay Cup win over Morton, he was not one of the eight fresh faces brought into the line-up. The Romanian attacking midfielder came on a substitute in the 57th minute and looked lively as the Gers battled back from a goal down to take their place in the last eight of the competition.
"Every footballer wants to play,” said Hagi. “I'm obviously disappointed by the situation but I respect the gaffer's decisions. That doesn't mean I agree with them but I respect them – he's the manager of this club. I'm a simple guy, I just love football. I train 100 per cent on a daily basis, I come back from a one-year injury, they know who I am and they know my history at this football club, what I've done. I just want to play.
"I've won at this football club individual and collective trophies. I just love to play football. That's what I've done since I started walking as a kid. I'm just happy to be on the pitch and just enjoy my football. This is who I am, I am a simple guy.
"I've never felt better. I knew I needed a pre-season, I think I'm the only player in this team who has not missed a session this pre-season, plus the start of the season. I've been available for everything. I am happy with where I am physically. My stats are good, some of them are better than prior to injury. I'm in a really good place mentally and physically.
"All through my time here, I know what my job is, so whenever I am on the pitch I need to create for this team. Everybody knows what they have to do at this football club. People expect me to create chaos in their defence by offensive attacks. I know what I have to do.”