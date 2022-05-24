Ian Murray appointed Raith Rovers manager as Dunfermline confirm James McPake

Murray has signed a two-year contract with the Kirkcaldy club after missing out on promotion with Airdrie following the defeat to Queen’s Park in the Championship play-off final.

The former Hibs and Rangers player replaces John McGlynn, who left Stark’s Park at the end of the season to take over the reins at Falkirk.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murray departs Airdrie after four years in charge having finishing runners-up to Cove Rangers last season following a 23-game unbeaten run.

He previously managed Dumbarton and St Mirrren and had a spell as assistant boss at Norwegian side Asker.

Raith chairman Steven MacDonald said: “I am delighted to welcome Ian Murray to Raith Rovers as First Team Manager.

"Ian is a creative hardworking ambitious manager, with an ability and foresight to make changes at the appropriate time, coupled with his determination to win, I feel we have made a great appointment and look forward to Ian bringing success to Raith Rovers.”

A Raith statement added that it hoped the 41-year-old’s appointment represented "the turn of the first page in a new chapter in the club's history after proving himself as the outstanding candidate in an extremely strong pool of interviewees for the role."

Ian Murray will take charge of Raith Rovers after four years at Airdrie. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

McPake meanwhile has penned a two-year deal at East End Park, replacing John Hughes, who stood down last week following the club’s relegation to League One.

The 37-year-old steered Dundee to promotion via the play-offs in season 2020-21 but was sacked in February with the Dens Park side sitting second bottom of the Premiership.

McPake said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed manager at such a prestigious club within Scottish football. It`s been a challenging year for the club but I am excited and optimistic about how we can build the club up and get it moving in the right direction from League One.”

Pars chairman and CEO David Cook added: “We had a clear idea of what we were looking for in our new manager and we feel James fits the bill very well.

Dundee manager James McPake looks frustrated during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee and Ross County the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park, on February 05, 2022, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)