The Dons appear to have turned a corner after a slow start to the season, after two wins over Ross County followed a narrow defeat away to Eintracht Frankfurt. With a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs booked and a Europa Conference League clash with HJK Helsinki to come next Thursday, there is plenty to look forward to for Robson’s team. However, the manager knows that Saturday’s trip to Ibrox needs to be the sole focus.

“Let’s just take care of Saturday,” he said. “It’s a real handful of a game against a proper team. They are very, very good at doing certain things, rotations in games. When they get it right they are very hard to stop. They are still that team. We just need to go and perform as well as we can and bring the moments in the game we know we can affect. If we do that we can cause Rangers some problems. If we go down there and perform the way we can, I tell you Rangers will have a hard game on their hands. But if you go down there and don’t perform to your maximum, it could be a long afternoon. We have to make sure we enjoy it and try and impose what we want to do on the game.”