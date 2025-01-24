I opened Denis Law's book of condolence after Man Utd v Rangers and this is what I found

Old Trafford turns into shrine for legendary Scottish striker

Old Trafford, one week on from Denis Law’s death. “We’re striving to do justice to a legacy that will endure until football ceases to be played on this planet,” acknowledged the editor of the United Review in notes for the excellent match programme for Thursday night’s game against Rangers.

‘Striving’ hints at a fear they cannot do Law justice. It does feel as though even Manchester United, a club so shaped by grief, are struggling to cope with the significance of this moment.

Not that they are coming up short. Not in this writer’s eyes at least. The match programme itself, with the photo of Law in his smiley, handsome pomp with arms folded on the front cover, is a masterpiece. It will undoubtedly become a highly prized collectors’ item. I only wish I had bought several more.

One friend got in touch after noticing a post of mine on X with a request to buy one for his dad, who has dementia. “My dad would love to read about the Lawman,” he wrote. I said I’d give him mine. “He would have a read of it then pass it back to you,” he replied. The memories mean more than ownership.

Manchester United paid tribute to Denis Law with a special edition of their match programme for the Europa League fixture against Rangers at Old Trafford. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

How Law would have relished the European football drama at Old Trafford on Thursday. He might even have secretly enjoyed the sight of misfit striker Cyriel Dessers peeling off Harry Maguire to score such a fine forward’s goal to briefly level for Rangers near the end. “Just like Glasgow, your city is blue!” chorused the travelling fans in those joyous moments before Bruno Fernandes struck a last-gasp winner.

Manchester – both halves, blue as well as red given Law’s history with both sides – still seems suspended between two worlds, one where the legendary forward is still alive and another where he’s gone. Few still wanted to believe that the figure in the middle of the famous Holy Trinity statue outside Old Trafford had departed to join George Best and Bobby Charlton, the two old pals on either side of him.

“Reunited,” someone had written on a card placed at the foot of the artwork, which is of course a nice way to put it. Rather than being depicted as a loss, this sentiment sought to portray Law’s death, aged 84, as a completion. “What a team heaven has got now,” was another message written on a United shirt.

There were of course several Rangers scarves left by fans, now all cleared away. A security guard outside the stadium, who said he remembered seeing Law, Best and Charlton play, relayed the news that the tributes had been carefully removed on Friday lunchtime before the winds whipped up and rearranged them in slightly less neat fashion outside the Old Trafford front porch. Storm Eowyn has a lot to answer for.

These flowers have been embedded in compost in preparation to be taken to Carrington, the club’s training base. The scarves, shirts and other souvenirs that had been left will likely be relocated in the Manchester United museum, for a spell at least.

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson, Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart and chairman Fraser Thornton lay a wreath in memory of Denis Law. | SNS Group

Some flowers remain at the foot of the statue, including the wreath laid by the official party from Rangers prior to kick-off on Thursday. It was still sitting there among some other freshly laid bouquets on Friday night, a week to the day since the news about Law emerged. “Back with your brothers,” was written on one. Two young boys with their father studied the scene. “Who died, Daddy?” one asked.

They both then posed for a photo, with one striking the ‘Ronaldo’ pose in contrast to the classic one-arm-in-the air salute struck by Law for all time behind them. Life goes on, new heroes emerge, but even Law’s goal celebration conveyed the class of the man.

Those wishing to pay their respects to the hero were still filing into Old Trafford in the late afternoon, with darkness descending and many places closing early due to the worsening conditions. Others might have played for longer and earned more money but, well, there's only one King of the Stretford End.

A book of condolence was opened last Saturday in the reception area of the east stand, where even the home sections were infiltrated by Rangers fans a couple of nights ago. Perhaps it should now be marked as Scottish territory forever by being named the Denis Law Stand. There is, after all, a Sir Alex Ferguson Stand and one named after Sir Bobby Charlton.

Tributes to former Manchester United legend Denis Law surround the statue which also features George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton statue outside Old Trafford stadium. | Getty Images

Although never invited to “arise”, Law remains as distinguished as either of those two names. “All we know, here at Old Trafford, is that few players, if any, have ever been more loved than Denis,” concluded a homage to Law, hailed as “Reds royalty”, in the match programme. But it’s in the simple, sincere messages written by hundreds of fans – not necessarily Manchester United ones, either – where the most profound and affecting evidence of what Law meant to so many could be found.

“No one comes close to you – our Denis, our King,” contributed one. Another was similarly straightforward. “Thanks for all the joy you brought to my life as a young football fan and all the fantastic memories.” Others referenced specific incidents: “RIP Denis. You were so brave, you were a genius and a gentleman. You are missed by millions and you did not celebrate the goal that relegated United in 1974. God bless you Denis from Robert May.”

Another old timer, Dave Newman from Oldham, recalled how he had “idolised Denis since 1962”. He added: “Oh how I wanted to be like him. Feels like one of my own family passed away, I will treasure the memories I have. My all-time hero, The King. God bless.” One, Tony Whelan, could even say he played with Law, at both Manchester City and Manchester United. "It was a privilege and an honour," wrote the current Manchester United academy advisor. "To call you a legend seems a major understatement!"