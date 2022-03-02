Callum Davidson feared the worst against Rangers but is bullish about St Johnstone's survival chances

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson cuts a frustrated figure during his team's 1-0 defeat at home to Rangers. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Perth side are now just one point ahead of Dundee at the bottom of the Premiership, having played a game more than the Dens Park club, but Davidson was hugely encouraged by his team’s display after falling behind to Glen Kamara’s third minute goal which proved enough to give the champions victory.

“After three minutes I feared the worst,” admitted Davidson. “The team talk had been about keeping it tight and make it hard for them but we gave them a great opportunity early on. But once they scored I was pleased our heads didn’t go down.

“We got stuck in and competed really well and that was really pleasing because that was what was missing in the second half at Ross County.

“On another day we might have got a wee sniff at goal and got back into the game but it was not to be.

“But I said to the players afterwards if they give me that 90 minutes for the rest of the season we will have a really good chance of surviving. And that’s what it’s all about — surviving.

“Tonight showed the players are up for the fight. The staff are, the supporters are, the hierarchy are. We are all ready to fight and if we can keep doing that we have a good chance.

“There were good performances but I’m disappointed we didn’t get a point.

“I want the same spirit from now until the end of the season but not for 45 minutes or 60 minutes. I want it for 90 minutes. We have nine games to go and that’s the least we can do.

“We didn’t fold tonight and that was the big thing. Sometimes against Rangers when you are one down early doors you can walk away with a 5-0 defeat but we never gave them a chance to do that. I’m really pleased by that. Now we are looking for three points against Hibs.”

