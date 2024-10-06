Humble Jimmy Thelin shoots down Aberdeen v Celtic poser and has say on Duk impact

Jimmy Thelin applauds the Aberdeen fans. | SNS Group

Latest win over Jambos sets up showdown next against champions

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin refused to look ahead to his team’s top-of-the-table showdown with Celtic later this month, urging the club to enjoy the moment after clocking up a seventh successive Premiership win by beating Hearts 3-2 at Pittodrie.

Ante Palaversa netted an 88th-minute winner to seal victory in a pulsating match against ten-man Hearts, who competed so well yet suffered from the red card to Jorge Grant in the latter stages of the match. It means the Dons are locked at the top of the Premiership with champions Celtic, who they face on October 19 in the first game after the international break.

A near sold-out Pittodrie was rocking at full-time as Aberdeen celebrated their 13th straight win in all competitions under Thelin and the Swede basked in the glory of watching the Red Army celebrate another success.

“I think Hearts, like I told you on the press conference before the game, they are looking better and sharper,” said Thelin. “Things don't go exactly what we planned. That's football sometimes and you also have an opponent on the other side.

“The team still stays together after these opportunities, they don't get too stressed. We did some mistakes today. That's football. Football is a game of mistakes. You have to reduce them but still be brave.

“But today I don't think it's the right day to analyse that. We have to think about the atmosphere, the substitutes and how they are going to make an impact inside the game. The whole of Pittodrie was bouncing and these good feelings and the character of the team sometimes when it's not exactly as we planned but still find ways to win.

“And this hunger to try to find the winning goal, even if of course there were 10 men. But we try and we push and I'm so happy with that today.

“We don't analyse anything today. Today we just need to grab this evening and now we have a little bit of a break and we're going to train some parts next week, but also enjoy this night sometimes.

“Even if we have to go game by game, we have to enjoy these victories when we push so hard and the heart was so good and still find a way to win a goal and celebrate with the fans.”

Aberdeen celebrate their winner. | SNS Group

Asked about setting up the clash with Celtic perfectly, Thelin said: "Yeah, I'm going to focus on that a little bit further down the line, but now today. Like I told you, we're going to relax today and then we're going to prepare ourselves for this game. We have to keep our feet on the ground and stay humble and work week by week and then every training session.

"Celtic are good, but we have to prepare ourselves and we usually respect every opponent and of course you see how they play at home and these kind of things. But we have to prepare ourselves and try to have a really good performance and get a good result. So we don't change our preparations or the way we work and then we're going to reload and prepare for that game."

Thelin hailed the impact of Duk, who came on as sub for the first time this season since returning from going AWOL. The Cape Verdian set up Palaversa’s winner and also brought about the red card from Grant.