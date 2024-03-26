Huge Andy Robertson Scotland blow as Liverpool left-back suffers ankle injury in Northern Ireland friendly
Scotland have lost captain Andy Robertson to injury in the first-half of their Euro 2024 warm-up match against Northern Ireland at Hampden.
The Liverpool left-back was replaced by Lewis Ferguson in the 36th minute of the international friendly following a strong challenge by Trai Hume.
Robertson had his head in his hands and looked disconsolate coming off after initially attempting to continue playing following treatment from the Scotland medical staff.
The 30-year-old was injured on Scotland duty back in October, suffering a dislocated shoulder in a collision with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon in a 2-0 defeat in Seville.
He made his long-awaited return in Liverpool's 4-2 FA Cup win over Norwich City at the end of January, however, he now looks set for another spell on the sidelines.
With just 80 days until the Euro 2024 opener against tournament hosts Germany in Munich, Robertson and Scotland will hope the injury is not a long-term one.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.