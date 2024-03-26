Huge Andy Robertson Scotland blow as Liverpool left-back suffers ankle injury in Northern Ireland friendly

Scotland have lost captain Andy Robertson to injury in the first-half of their Euro 2024 warm-up match against Northern Ireland at Hampden.

The Liverpool left-back was replaced by Lewis Ferguson in the 36th minute of the international friendly following a strong challenge by Trai Hume.

Robertson had his head in his hands and looked disconsolate coming off after initially attempting to continue playing following treatment from the Scotland medical staff.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson eaves the field after suffering an injury during the international friendly match against Northern Ireland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old was injured on Scotland duty back in October, suffering a dislocated shoulder in a collision with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon in a 2-0 defeat in Seville.

He made his long-awaited return in Liverpool's 4-2 FA Cup win over Norwich City at the end of January, however, he now looks set for another spell on the sidelines.