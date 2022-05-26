How to watch Liverpool v Real Madrid for free? Champions League final TV details, live stream, kick-off time

The two sides meet in the showpiece event for the first time since 2018, where a Gareth Bale double helped Madrid to a 3-1 victory at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The match also conjures up memories of the 1981 final, which was also held in the French capital, and that saw Bob Paisley’s Liverpool side claim a 1-0 win thanks to Alan Kennedy’s second-half strike.

This year’s final will take place at the Stade de France after Uefa moved the match from Saint Petersburg, Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will look to overcome the disappointment of being pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City last weekend as they bid to complete a trophy treble after lifting both the League and FA Cups at Wembley this season.

Real Madrid go into the final on a high after clinching the La Liga title with a 13-point advantage over Barcelona as Carlo Ancelotti became the first manager to win the championship in each of Europe's top five leagues.

The two clubs have won this competition 19 times between them with Madrid the most successful club in its history with 13 wins compared to Liverpool’s six.

Here is how to watch this year’s final ...

Liverpool and Real Madrid will contest the Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Match details

Who: Liverpool v Real Madrid

What: Uefa Champions League final

Where: Stade de France, Paris

When: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 8pm

Is the Champions League final on TV?

The match is being shown exclusively live in the UK by BT Sport. Subscribers to the broadcaster can watch on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate and the BT app. Coverage begins at 6pm and runs through until 11pm.

How can I watch the Champions League final for free?

The match can also be watched free, without a subscription, on the BT Sport App, the BT Sport website or the official BT Sport YouTube channel.

Team news

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara could be winning his battle to be fit for the Champions League final. The playmaker appeared a major doubt after being forced out of Sunday's final Premier League game against Wolves at half-time with an Achilles injury. The 31-year-old also failed to appear as the Reds held a training session in front of media on Wednesday but manager Jurgen Klopp later said there was a “good chance” he will recover in time.

In further good news for Liverpool, midfielder Fabinho and defender Joe Gomez were both involved in training. Fabinho has missed the last three matches, including the FA Cup final, with a hamstring problem whilst Gomez suffered an ankle injury in the penultimate Premier League game against Southampton.

Club captain Marcelo in the only doubt for Real Madrid. Gareth Bale is likely to be included on the bench after missing the last six weeks of the season.

Route to final

Liverpool finished 1st in Group B with six wins out of six in a group including AC Milan, Porto and Atletico Madrid. They then knocked out Inter Milan, Benfica and Villareal in the last 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals.

Real Madried finished 1st in Group D with five wins and one defeat in a group including Inter Milan, Sheriff and Shakhtar Donetsk. They then knocked out PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City in the last 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals.

Odds