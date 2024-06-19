Scotland’s second match of Euro 2024 has ended in a draw following a 1-1 stalemate against Switzerland in Cologne.

The Scots came into this match on the banks of the Rhine knowing that at least a draw was required to maintain strong hopes of becoming the first Scotland national team to progress to the knock-out stages of a major competition.

And they got it with this performance, which was streets ahead of what was shown against Germany in the opening match. Scott McTominay put the Scots ahead on 13 minutes with a deflected effort, only for the Swiss to get level when Xerdan Shaqiri curled home and excellent finish, pouncing on a mistake for the Scottish rearguard.

The result keeps Scotland’s hopes of progression to the last 16 alive and sets up a mouthwatering clash against the Hungarians on Sunday night in Stuttgart.

We give each player a mark out of ten for their performance against the Swiss ...

The Scotland starting XI Scotland players line up for a team photo ahead of facing Switzerland.

Angus Gunn - 7 No chance with Switzerland's opener and made two smart first-half saves. Went one better with a great one-handed save to stop Dan Ndoye's effort in second half that was missed by the officials. Scotland's unsung hero on the night, looked very assured.

Jack Hendry - 6 A couple of errant back passes at the beginning but settled into the match. Had to keep his wits about him with Dan Ndoye pressing down his flank.