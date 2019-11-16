How the players rated in Scotland's 2-1 win away to Cyprus

Goals from Ryan Christie and John McGinn ultimately saw off Cyprus in their Euro 2020 qualifier, but it was far from straightforward as the home side fashioned a number of presentable chances.

1. David Marshall - 6 Nothing he could do about Cyprus' goal and otherwise had a quiet afternoon.

2. Liam Palmer - 6 Looked comfortable defensively but didn't offer a great deal in the opposition half.

3. Greg Taylor - 7 Got forward more in the second half and supplied assist for McGinn's goal.

4. Declan Gallagher - 6 A solid enough debut from Gallagher, but struggled at times with the Cypriot attackers aerial threat.

