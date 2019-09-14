How the Hamilton players rated in their 1-0 defeat to Celtic

Have your say

Marks out of ten for every player who saw game time against Celtic.

Accies went down 1-0 to Celtic but after a rocky opening spell managed to keep Celtic at bay for large parts of the tie.

Owain Fon Williams

Produced an excellent save to deny Forrest a second. 7



Scott McMann

Put in a hard shift against Celtic's dangerous front three. 7



Markus Fjortoft

Helped marshal Edouard effectively. 7

Shaun Want

Defended manfully as Celtic struggled to create chances. 7



Brian Easton

Impressive alongside the rest of the defence but support of forward players limited. 6



Sam Stubbs

Worked hard to ensure Celtic found little space around the box. 7

Alexander Gogic

Helped disrupt Celtic midfield but missed an excellent first half chance. 6



Will Collar

Had a quiet game as Hamilton struggled to keep possession. 5



Blair Alston

Unable to impose himself on the game or link effectively with Oakley. 5



Lewis Smith

Quiet first half but occasionally sparked into life as the second half wore on. 6



George Oakley

Struggled to make an impression and was substituted before the hour. 5

Substitutes

Marios Ogboe

His appearance lifted Hamilton as he began stretching the Celtic defence. 6



Adrian Beck

Helped Accies gain a foothold in the game. 6



Ciaran McKenna

Late substitute. 6