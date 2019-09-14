How the Hamilton players rated in their 1-0 defeat to Celtic

Marks out of ten for every player who saw game time against Celtic.
Accies went down 1-0 to Celtic but after a rocky opening spell managed to keep Celtic at bay for large parts of the tie.
Owain Fon Williams
Produced an excellent save to deny Forrest a second. 7
Scott McMann
Put in a hard shift against Celtic's dangerous front three. 7
Markus Fjortoft
Helped marshal Edouard effectively. 7
Shaun Want
Defended manfully as Celtic struggled to create chances. 7
Brian Easton
Impressive alongside the rest of the defence but support of forward players limited. 6
Sam Stubbs
Worked hard to ensure Celtic found little space around the box. 7
Alexander Gogic
Helped disrupt Celtic midfield but missed an excellent first half chance. 6
Will Collar
Had a quiet game as Hamilton struggled to keep possession. 5
Blair Alston
Unable to impose himself on the game or link effectively with Oakley. 5
Lewis Smith
Quiet first half but occasionally sparked into life as the second half wore on. 6
George Oakley
Struggled to make an impression and was substituted before the hour. 5
Substitutes
Marios Ogboe
His appearance lifted Hamilton as he began stretching the Celtic defence. 6
Adrian Beck
Helped Accies gain a foothold in the game. 6
Ciaran McKenna
Late substitute. 6