How St Johnstone's European adventure ended in red cards and chaos

Referee Daniel Siebert sends off St Johnstone's David Wotherspoon for an elbow in the 2-0 defeat to LASK at McDiarmid Park (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Perth side are most definitely a club in the ascendancy under Callum Davidson. But, as their European adventure ended in red cards and chaos, they were entitled to feel down.

Denied a place in the Conference League group stage, thanks to a 71st minute Husein Balic goal and a Marko Raguz penalty seven minutes from the end, that sent Scotland call-up Zander Clark the wong way, there was no storybook conclusion this time.

A red card for substitute David Wothersppon just minutes after he had been sent on to help revive Saints’ fortunes, was followed by another sending off as Shaun Rooney followed his team-mate up the tunnel.

Widely-described as a fairytale when the team completed the cup double last season, with every new achievement, every twist, turn and unimaginable high, the story that has captivated Scottish football for the past year produced a disappointing ending.

After the first leg, there had been the usual gripes directed at the Scottish game from opponents who couldn’t take the knock but by the time the whistle sounded on this one, it was the Perth side feeling bruised.

Annoyed by the part they had played in their own downfall - that flailing elbow from Wotherspoon gave the German referee a decision to make - there was also no guaranteed £2.9m payday for Saints.

But the experience of playing at this level, the packed ground against Galatasaray and the standing ovation they were granted by the 8500 supporters after this one, despite losing, was priceless. And, when the dust settles, they will look back with pride.

For now, the memories are tinged with frustration, though. But fine margins matter at this level. Jason Kerr’s first half header glanced just wide, and there was little between the two teams in that opening 45 minutes. But, the final pass, the final shot was just not deadly enough.

In the LASK line-up Hyun-Seok Hong was a pest with some direct running but Murray Davidson and McCann worked hard to contain him and prevent him converting that intent into something tangible.

Still level when the second half got going, Clark had to pull off a diving save from Peter Michorl, while at the other end Alexander Schlager punched a Rooney ball into the area clear but only as far as Ali McCann and he immediately played it out to Glenn Middleton but his effort was blocked.

Hong then sent in a powerful close range volley but Saints denied him.

It all turned on moments like that, though. As Middleton and McCann had three efforts in quick succession all foiled and then another clearance didn’t quite land for Michael O’Halloran before LASK headed up the other end and opened the scoring.

It was substitute Balic who was fed a pass inside the area, took a split second to pick his spot and then fired high past Clark.

But, while LASK’s substitutes made a positive impact - it was Raguz who netted the decisive 83rd minute penalty - St Johnstone had the pleasure of Wotherspoon’s company for a matter of seconds. His dismissal undermined any hopes of a comeback and things escalated quickly with the penalty and then Rooney’s red card for his foul on Balic.

It was a sour ending to a very sweet adventure for a St Johnstone.