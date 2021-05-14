How 'really annoyed' Regan Tumilty plans to channel Raith Rovers' offside frustration in Dundee play-off return

Raith's Reghan Tumilty and Dundee's Paul McGowan in action during the Scottish Premiership play-off match between Raith Rovers and Dundee at Stark's Park on May 12, 2021, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Euan Cherry / SNS Group)

What he would like to be is heading to Dens Park tomorrow with a goal to his name and his Raith Rovers team-mates slightly closer to Dundee in the Premiership play-off that the Dark Blues lead 3-0.

The wing-back thought he'd found Rovers’ equaliser just before half-time – but saw his efforts ruled out by the offside flag in a decision later disproved by the BBC cameras on-site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It left him “really, really annoyed,” and both he and his team-mates face an uphill task on the infamous Dens Park slope – but one which they’ll make the most of.

Dundee's Jordan McGhee scores to make it 2-0 during the Scottish Premiership play-off match between Raith Rovers and Dundee at Stark's Park on May 12, 2021, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Euan Cherry / SNS Group)

“I can’t really remember the goal but I was told there were a few passes to build-up and I put it in,” he said. “At half-time I knew it was onside, in the game I knew it was onside, but when I saw it at the end on the BBC cameras, I was like, really, really annoyed.

“It was more than a yard [onside] – more like two or three! I wouldn’t like to be a ‘lino’ but it was clearly onside.

“At 1-1, they probably get a wee bit nervous. There was so much riding on that. At 1-1 it could have made the difference.”

It could have changed the game, or at least reduced the home side's second-leg advantage but Tumilty’s team-mates will approach the trip to Tayside in the same way they did the first leg – as willing underdogs.

Dundee's Jordan McGhee celebrates after making it 1-0 during the Scottish Premiership play-off match between Raith Rovers and Dundee at Stark's Park on May 12, 2021, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Euan Cherry / SNS Group)

“In the next game, we just need to go for pride and not lose the game, see what happens. It’s going to take a really big performance and, hopefully, down the hill at Dens we’ll score a few.

“But we’ll not go out with a whimper.

“They’re the team who should be nervous. We’re going up there, again with nothing to lose, like we did on Wednesday night.”

It’s poised to be fiery, and while Raith will have to cope with Charlie Adam’s midfield wizardry once more, it’s not impossible – though Tumilty believed the midfielder’s passing range was – and had no complaints with the goals which did stand on Wednesday night.

“Charlie Adam has put a ball right where he should put the ball - where it’s impossible to put the ball – and you’ve got to hold your hands up,” he added.

Jordan McGhee converted that arcing, weighted pass for his, and Dundee’s second goal in a passage of play straight from Caird Park, according to the scorer whose last double came in 2019 for old club Falkirk, again in front of BBC cameras.

"We do the same patterns in training. Charlie, nine times out of ten, puts the ball on a plate for me,” he revealed.

“As soon as he gets it and he lifts his head I know that’s a key to take off. Both passes were great – right into my stride and thankfully I tucked them away.

“I miss a few in training but luckily they seem to work in games, long may that continue.

"Raith are a good footballing side but we need to concentrate on ourselves. They’re probably going to have to [come at us] so we need to stand strong.”