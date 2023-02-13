Rangers allowing Partick Thistle to walk the ball into the net brought back memories of similar incidents in Scottish football where the question of sportsmanship was raised.

The decision to allow Scott Tiffoney to equalise Malik Tillman’s controversial goal in Sunday’s Scottish Cup tie at Ibrox did not ultimately prevent Rangers from making it through to the quarter-finals courtesey of a 3-2 win over their Championship opponents.

It came after Tillman raced through to put the hosts 2-1 in front after stealing possession from Partick defender Kevin Holt, who took a heavy touch as he was preparing to give Rangers the ball back after it had been kicked out of play to allow treatment for the Bayern Munich loanee.

Rangers manager Michael Beale insisted afterwards that the American international was “completely unaware” of the circumstances having gone down injured and that allowing Partick to equalise “was the right thing to do”.

Celtic captain Kieran Tierney exchnages words with Motherwell's James Scott after the controversial goal in the February, 2019 fixture at Celtic Park.

A similar gesture was made at Elland Road in 2019 as Leeds scored a contentious goal against Aston Villa in a Championship match before letting the visitors equalise – a moment made all the more remarkable as the subsequent draw allowed Sheffield United to clinch an automatic promotion spot.

Then Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa ordered his side to allow the opposition to run through and score an equaliser, following a furious response to Leeds scoring a goal after initially slowing play down as if to kick the ball out while a Villa player was down injured.

The Rangers-Partick incident on Sunday brought back memories of two similarly controversial moments involving Glasgow rivals Celtic.

During a Premiership game against Motherwell at Celtic Park in 2019 – one that proved to be Brendan Rodgers final match in charge of the Hoops – the visitors failed to return the ball after it had been put to allow Ryan Christie to receive treatment. Instead, James Scott, 18 at the time, chased the ball down and had a shot on goal which was saved by Scott Bain only for Gboly Arlybi to score the rebound, prompting a furious reaction from Celtic players and supporters.

Partick's Anton Dowds (L) speaks to Rangers' Malik Tillman after he controversially makes it 2-1. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The goal allowed Motherwell to reduce the deficit to 2-1 and although they eventually went on to lose the match 4-1, the decision to play on and not allow Celtic to score at the other end prompted an angry response from Rodgers afterwards. "It was a really disappointing act on a football pitch," he said. “Sometimes the referees up here get criticism but the criticism goes to the players, because that wasn't a good act at all. And Motherwell have got the opportunity to redeem themselves and maybe let us score but it wasn't the case."