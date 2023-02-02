The January transfer window closed at midnight on Tuesday, while Scottish Premiership clubs were still completing deals on Wednesday and will likely continue to do so in the free agent market.

But who ranked best and worst for their performance in the market? We score each club out of 10 for their incomings and outgoings ...

Aberdeen – 6

The most difficult of ratings to assess. The club needed to recruit a new goalkeeper, following the injury to Kelle Roos, and in defence which they did with Jay Groter from Ajax and the addition of two centre-backs. They were also able to bring back Graeme Shinnie, a player who knows what it takes to succeed at Pittodrie and in the Scottish Premiership. They were able to move on Christian Ramirez although Vicente Besuijen moving out on loan 12 months after being signed for a significant fee is disappointing.

Celtic – 8

Twelve months ago Ange Postecoglou did some fantastic work in the January transfer window, adding three players who have become mainstays. Four signings were made and Alistair Johnston has already slotted in at right-back with the club bringing in £7.5million for Josip Juranovic. They have also been able to move on two loanees who were short-term additions to make room for the likes of Yuki Kobayashi and Tomoki Iwata who are for the longer term. It looks like another positive window where it is about continued evolution of the squad.

Dundee United – 3

There is probably no team who has had a worse window with regards to on-field impact. The club landed a much-needed windfall from Harry Souttar’s big-money move from Stoke City to Leicester City but that was not reinvested. Liam Fox’s squad looks even lighter. They needed a right-sided centre-back, a defensive midfielder and more attacking ammunition. The only player brought in was Loick Ayina, a teenage defender from Huddersfield Town. Tony Watt and Carljohan Eriksson left and the team are now weaker in attack and goalkeeper and still lack that defensive-minded midfielder.

Two of Celtic's new recruits Yuki Kobayashi and Alistair Johnston. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Hearts – 7

Due to injuries that occurred during the season, Robbie Neilson needed a bit more depth. James Hill has looked comfortable at centre-back, while Yutaro Oda and Garang Kuol add more pace to the attack, albeit both are young and, on the evidence so far, still finding their feet in Scottish football. The position the club were keen to fill was right wing-back but they were unable to convince Sheffield Wednesday to part company with former player Callum Paterson. Hearts also held onto key players who had interest from elsewhere.

Hibs – 7

It was a strange window at Easter Road. Lee Johnson had to cut down the size of his squad which he succeeded in doing. The club were keen to get a decent fee for Ryan Porteous who was in the final months of his contract and they were able to do so. Kevin Nisbet nearly left but a move to Millwall fell through ensuring Hibs didn’t lose another of their best players. Johnson brought in three players, two of which are internationals in key positions but they still need defensive depth and will continue to look at the free agent market.

Hearts managed to land Garang Kuol on loan from Newcastle United. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Kilmarnock – 4

The reason for such a low mark is how the window ended for Killie, leaving them short in attack. Derek McInnes revealed the deal taking Oli Shaw to Barnsley had been in motion for a while after he fell down the pecking order. He wasn't, however, expecting to lose Kyle Lafferty on deadline day. Not ideal for a team who are second-lowest scorers in the Premiership with reports Jordan Jones has been recalled by Wigan Athletic. McInnes was able to bring in a reinforcement at left-back in Luke Chambers but it seems the team will continue to rely on Daniel Armstrong who scored the winner against Dundee United.

Livingston – 7

It was a solid window for Livi with David Martindale not needing to tweak his squad all that much. Steven Bradley has made an instant impact in the final third with his dribbling and directness, while the club have looked forward, preparing for the loss of Jack Fitzwater in the summer with the addition of Luiyi De Lucas. No key players were lost.

Ryan Porteous has moved from Hibs to Watford. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Motherwell – 4

There are always concerns when a team is busy, very busy, in the January market. Such is Motherwell’s predicament, Steven Hammell had little option. Six of the first-team squad departed with the biggest loss being left-back Matt Penney. Seven players arrived with much needed attacking depth, Riku Danzaki the most exciting. The concern is it took too long to bring a number of players in and now there is little time to get up and running when the club are in a downward spiral with no league win since October.

Rangers – 7

Michael Beale was keen to stress early on in the window that he wanted to bring players to the club who would strengthen the starting XI and make a long-term impact rather than relying on loans. There was frustration amongst the Ibrox ranks that it took so long for additions to be made. The manager named a few areas he wanted additions but the main issue was in midfield, the team requiring more verticality in and out of possession, midfielders who can offer dynamism and run with the ball. In Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin they have achieved that.

Ross County – 8

It’s clear where County need to improve in the remainder of the season, they need to score more goals. They currently average 0.79 goals per game. Malky Mackay was able to add Eamonn Brophy from St Mirren. He scored on his debut and is a good striker at this level who will ensure the team will get plenty of shots in. They also added the Championship's joint top scorer in Simon Murray who will provide plenty of pace and running. Nohan Kenneh is an interesting signing on loan from Hibs but it is all about improving the goal threat and they have done that, also adding winger Gwion Edwards after the window shut.

Nicolas Raskin is one of two Rangers recruits along with Todd Cantwell. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

St Johnstone – 6

Callum Davidson had a quiet window even if he perhaps wanted to add more than Zak Rudden on loan from Dundee. The former Rangers youngster provides greater depth in attack but he may have a job on his hands getting a starting place ahead of Nicky Clark and Stevie May who have impressed when playing alongside each other. Another option off the bench will be useful. No first-team player was lost.

St Mirren – 8