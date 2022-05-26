How Motherwell reach Conference League, potential opponents, prize money and key dates

The club’s fans have enjoyed an unprecedented spell of seeing their team in action on the continent.

The Steelmen had just three European campaigns to their name until a 2008 UEFA Cup clash with Nancy. This will be the eighth time they have played in Europe since then.

Here is all you need to know about Motherwell’s upcoming campaign:

What have Motherwell qualified for?

Graham Alexander led his men to fifth in the league and the reward for that is a place in the Europa Conference League. It is another box ticked for the club having played in the Cup Winners’ Cup, UEFA Cup, Champions League and Europa League proper or qualifiers.

What do they need to do to reach the group stage?

Motherwell enter at the second qualifying stage. That means they will have to navigate three rounds – six matches – to get to the group stage.

European football returns to Fir Park next season. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Will they be seeds?

The good news for the Steelmen is that they will be seeded for their second round tie. Win that two-legged encounter and they will join Dundee United in the third qualifying round. They will not be seeded for that, however.

Which teams can Motherwell face?

In the second qualifying round there will be a raft of potential opponents. In terms of unseeded teams who are guaranteed to enter at that stage, Motherwell would be keen to avoid Turkey’s third-place side Konyaspor, AIK who are currently level on points at the top of the Swedish league and Polish runners-up Raków Częstochowa.

There are plenty of teams who Motherwell would fancy defeating, from Makedonija Gjorče Petrov to St Patrick's Athletic to Gomel.

In the third qualifying round, there will likely be Basel, Sparta and Slavia Prague, as well as Anderlecht and Twente.

When is the draw?

June 15 is the date for the second round qualifying draw with the third qualifying round being drawn July 18.

Key game dates

Motherwell will begin their European campaign before the league with the second round first-leg on July 21. The second leg is a week later. The third qualifying round is August 18 and 25.

Prize money