How each Scottish Premiership club fared on transfer deadline day - all the ins and outs

The January transfer window is now closed after a hectic deadline day. Here is a round-up of all the business conducted by the 12 Scottish Premiership sides over the past 24 hours...

Aberdeen

It was a very busy day for the Dons despite currently being under interim charge following the sacking of Jim Goodwin. The outs were more eye-catching than the ins with captain Anthony Stewart leaving for MK Dons on loan after a very difficult six months at Pittodrie, which involved two red cards and an infamous pre-League Cup semi-final media appearance. He was joined through the exit door by Vicente Besuijen who made a return to the Netherlands, joining Eredivisie side Excelsior Rotterdam, 12 months on from a significant six figure move to Pittodrie. He had fallen down the pecking order. Aberdeen brought in goalkeeper Jay Gorter from Ajax following the injury to Kelle Roos and added to their defence with Angus MacDonald's signing from Swindon Town. The last arrival was Blackburn Rovers winger Dilan Markanday on a loan deal.

Celtic

Ange Postecoglou had got all his transfer business done early in terms of arrivals. There were no new faces at the Scottish champions, while Stephen Welsh remained at the club. Oliver Abildgaard did depart after just six months. The Danish midfielder will finish the season at Hellas Verona in Serie A. Giorgos Giakoumakis' departure to MLS side Atlanta United didn't materialise. The US transfer window remains open until the end of April, however.

Dundee United

United fans were made to wait for new arrivals after seeing Tony Watt leave for Premiership rivals St Mirren and then Harry Souttar make a big-money move to Leicester City from Stoke City which will net the Tannadice club seven figures due to a sell-on clause. Liam Fox was able to add to his defence with the loan signing of Huddersfield Town's Loick Ayuna. The teenager comes "highly recommended".

Hearts

It turned out to be a very quiet day at Tynecastle Park. Sporting director Joe Savage revealed the club had a deadline day bid for Callum Paterson rejected by Sheffield Wednesday. He also played down speculation around Lawrence Shankland and Rangers, stating the Ibrox club wouldn't be able to afford him.

Hibs

It was a bizarre day for the Easter Road club. At half-time of their Premiership clash with Ross County they announced the signing of striker Matthew Hoppe on loan from Middlesbrough. The American international joins until the end of the season and counts Mallorca and Schalke as his previous clubs. They managed to hold on to Kevin Nisbet until the summer, while Emmanuel Johnson left to join Austin FC on loan.

Kilmarnock

Derek McInnes saw his forward options depleted on deadline day. Oli Shaw left to join English League One side Barnsley for an undisclosed fee. The top scorer from the club's Championship-winning season had found opportunities hard to come by lately. His exit followed that of Kyle Lafferty. Killie released a vague statement confirming their regret they had to part company with the Northern Irishman.

Livingston

It was a quiet day for David Martindale as he prepared his side to face Celtic on Wednesday. Harrison Clark and Josh Mullin both left the club before the window closed, the latter joining Ayr United on a short-term permanent transfer. Clark will be able to sign for another club outside the window.

Motherwell

Steven Hammell rejigged his squad with three ins and two outs. Connor Shields joined Championship league leaders Queen's Park until the end of the season, while Sondre Solholm left on a permanent deal, moving to Norwegian outfit Odds BK. Coming into Fir Park was former Celtic youngster Jack Aitchison from Barnsley until the end of the season. The forward was Celtic's youngest ever scorer when he netted aged 16. Also arriving was James Furlong. The 20-year-old left-back arrives from Brighton & Hove Albion on loan. A further arrival was announced after the deadline with the capture of former St Mirren striker Jon Obika on loan from Morecambe.

Rangers

Michael Beale finally landed one of his key targets with Nicolas Raskin joining on a long-term deal for an undisclosed fee from Belgian giants Standard Liege. Both the Rangers boss and the club had been monitoring the midfielder who they came up against in the Europa League. Despite a loan enquiry from St Mirren, Alex Lowry remained at the club.

Ross County

It was a case of one in and one out at the Staggies. Simon Murray was signed from Championship leaders Queen's Park with Malky Mackay delighted to add the striker's Premiership experience. Going out the way was Kazeem Olaigbe who returned to parent club Southampton. He made 25 appearances.

St Johnstone

Callum Davidson was able to bolster his attacking options with the addition of Zak Rudden from Tayside rivals Dundee. The 22-year-old striker joined on a loan deal until the end of the season and could feature against Aberdeen on Wednesday night.

St Mirren