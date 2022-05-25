How Dundee United reach Conference League, potential opponents, prize money and key dates

The Tannadice side won the race for fourth ahead of Ross County and Motherwell and will play a European tie for the first time since losing 7-2 on aggregate to Dynamo Moscow in the 2012/13 Europa League qualifiers.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming campaign:

What have United qualified for?

As Scotland’s fourth-ranked entrants – behind Celtic, Rangers and Hearts – United will enter the Europa Conference League at the third qualifying stage in the Main Path.

How do they reach the group stage?

Tam Courts will have to lead his side to success in two two-legged ties. First the third qualifying round then the play-off round for a place in the group stages.

Will they be seeded for the qualifying rounds?

Unfortunately for United, they will be unseeded in the third qualifying round and then again at the play-off stage if they progress. Which, of course, will make it slightly more tricky to reach the groups.

Who could United face?

There are some big names who should be in the seeded side of the third qualifying round. Belgian giants Anderlecht, Dutch side Twente as well Gil Vicente from Portugal, Ukraine’s Zorya Luhansk and Wolfsberger of Austria are all in there.

Other possible opponents will likely be Basel, Slavia Prague, Molde and İstanbul Başakşehir. However, there could be more winnable ties against Lithuanian, Estonian or Latvian opposition.

As for the play-off round, much will depend on who progresses from the third round. But Villarreal, West Ham United, Fiorentina, FC Köln and Nice will all enter at that stage and have a decent chance of all being seeded.

When will United find out their opponents?

The draw for the third qualifying round will take place on July 18 with the play-off round draw August 1.

What are the fixture dates?

United fans should be marking off August 4 and August 11 in their diaries. Those are the dates for the first and second leg of the third qualifying round. The play-off round will be the following two weeks, August 18 and August 25.

Finally, let's talk money…