How Cove Rangers can clinch League One title as Paul Hartley targets 'something special'

Paul Hartley's side are unbeaten in League One since October and will clinch the title with a win over Dumbarton in front of a packed Balmoral Stadium.

The club are hoping for a 2000-plus sell-out and Hartley said: "We want [the fans] to experience Cove potentially doing something special that will live with them for the rest of their lives."

Second-placed Airdrie, who travel to Clyde, are five points behind but with Cove's vastly superior goal difference, even a draw would be enough to all but guarantee top spot.

Meanwhile, today promises to be a memorable one for Kelty Hearts, who will be presented with the League Two trophy following their match against Forfar Athletic at New Central Park.

Kevin Thomson's side clinched the title with five matches to spare and go into their final home fixture on the back of an 11-game unbeaten run.