Celtic are a popular team when it comes to being linked with players. They are a massive club therefore raise the profile of players in the transfer window.

Some of the speculation however has truth in it. Taking into consideration the transfer rumours and the current squad, we have opted for an attacking 4-4-2 and put together and XI plus subs that Neil Lennon could field next season.

The ex-Dundee man overtook Craig Gordon in the pecking order.

The Arsenal defender has been linked with a move to Parkhead to replace Mikael Lustig.

One of, if not the best centre-back in the country.

The Chelsea youngster is said to be interesting Celtic and would likely be a loan signing.

Celtic will be doing their utmost to hold on to the player with interest from around Europe.

Celtic's talisman across the past two seasons. A consistent danger.

Wanted by Brendan Rodgers at Leicester but if he remains will have the keys to the midfield.

The midfielder has reportedly been shown around Parkhead. Would provide Scott Brown with competition.

Would prefer a central role but with talk of Lennon switching to a 4-4-2, Christie would be a fine option from the left.