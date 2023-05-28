All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

How Barry Robson can ensure Aberdeen push Celtic and Rangers next season

There was scant evidence of it on Saturday but Ylber Ramadani is confident that Barry Robson can ensure Aberdeen push Celtic and Rangers next season.
By Alison McConnell
Published 28th May 2023, 22:30 BST
 Comment
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani after the 5-0 defeat at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani after the 5-0 defeat at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani after the 5-0 defeat at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Pittodrie side claimed third spot in the table to secure access to European football, although the nature of exactly what for that is will only be known in the aftermath of next weekend’s Scottish Cup final; a Celtic win will ensure they are involved in Europe in some capacity until Christmas.

“If you see our manager, he has played at the highest level of the game,” said Ramadani. “He has played in top teams. He scored goals in Europe against Barcelona. So he helped us a lot because, when he gives you the confidence to play, you will enjoy playing for him. Barry came into the dressing room, gave his mentality and we bounced back to become third in the table. We have to go on holiday now, see our families, be back and do the right things. Not things like the last 20 minutes against Celtic when we ended up losing 5-0.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inevitably, Ramadani will be cheering on Ange Postecoglou’s side when they take on Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden this weekend. “I hope that they [Celtic] win the Scottish Cup because it will also be good for us to have eight games in European football,” he said. “It would be very good because our fans are waiting for these things. When I came here, I wanted to get third place and we managed to achieve that.”

Robson was a frustrated figure for much of the game as Aberdeen were brushed aside by a Celtic team who were back to the kind of form they have displayed for much of the campaign. Joe Hart didn’t have a save to make as Celtic dominated from first whistle to last with Ramadani irked at how Aberdeen folded in the face of the incessant pressure from the Parkhead side.

“I would say in the first 25 minutes we were playing good and pressing good with some good transitions,” he offered. “But we did not want it to end like that with a 5-0. The last 20 minutes was not good for us.”

Related topics:CelticAberdeenRangersPittodrieBarcelona
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.