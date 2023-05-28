How Barry Robson can ensure Aberdeen push Celtic and Rangers next season

Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani after the 5-0 defeat at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Pittodrie side claimed third spot in the table to secure access to European football, although the nature of exactly what for that is will only be known in the aftermath of next weekend’s Scottish Cup final; a Celtic win will ensure they are involved in Europe in some capacity until Christmas.

“If you see our manager, he has played at the highest level of the game,” said Ramadani. “He has played in top teams. He scored goals in Europe against Barcelona. So he helped us a lot because, when he gives you the confidence to play, you will enjoy playing for him. Barry came into the dressing room, gave his mentality and we bounced back to become third in the table. We have to go on holiday now, see our families, be back and do the right things. Not things like the last 20 minutes against Celtic when we ended up losing 5-0.”

Inevitably, Ramadani will be cheering on Ange Postecoglou’s side when they take on Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden this weekend. “I hope that they [Celtic] win the Scottish Cup because it will also be good for us to have eight games in European football,” he said. “It would be very good because our fans are waiting for these things. When I came here, I wanted to get third place and we managed to achieve that.”

Robson was a frustrated figure for much of the game as Aberdeen were brushed aside by a Celtic team who were back to the kind of form they have displayed for much of the campaign. Joe Hart didn’t have a save to make as Celtic dominated from first whistle to last with Ramadani irked at how Aberdeen folded in the face of the incessant pressure from the Parkhead side.