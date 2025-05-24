How Aberdeen's belief never wavered in incredible Scottish Cup triumph over Celtic

Dons boss savours shock Hampden victory to end 35-year wait

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin praised his players for refusing to lose the belief they could win the Scottish Cup even after going a goal behind against a Celtic side desperate to complete another treble.

The Pittodrie side’s own determination to win a trophy that they last lifted in 1990 saw them claim a perhaps unlikely equaliser after 83 minutes when Kasper Schmeichel inadvertently scooped the ball into his own net when trying to deal with a cross from substitute Shayden Morris.

Both sides had opportunities to win the game thereafter, with Dimitar Mitov making an important block from Daizen Maeda in injury time. The Aberdeen ‘keeper than saved two penalties, from Callum McGregor and Alistair Johnston, to secure a 4-3 win in the shootout. All four Aberdeen kicks were converted.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates with the Scottish Cup. | SNS Group

Thelin hailed Mitov. “He’s saved some penalties before and he's so good in this situation and so mentally strong in this important moment,” he said. “But also the guys who put the penalties in, they were really, really good penalties today in the top corner, so it was good.”

The Pittodrie side drew on the exceptional support of over 20,000 of their fans in the stadium. They remained firmly behind the players even though Celtic dominated for long spells. Thelin suggested he knew it might prove an afternoon when patience was required. He was grateful for a 'good luck' video message sent from legendary former Aberdeen manager Sir Alex Ferguson in the run up the final. “There was a video there from this gentleman, it was an important one,” the Swede said.

“All this week we have tried to visualize how we can win this game and create this belief inside the squad and how they compete,” he added. “Celtic is a really good team, Brendan (Rodgers) is a really amazing manager, but the way the players compete today out there, how they defend together, they were cramped, they were tired, but they keep believing and I'm so proud how they also used the energy from our supporters to travel down here today when they were so tired.

“They tried to take the extra step from each other and they were so strong in the penalties also, so what can I say? I'm happy, relieved, tired - and I'm going to enjoy this evening.”

‘We never stopped believing’

He gave enormous credit to his players, who have endured a mentally punishing season that while it started with 13 straight victories, also included a long winless run stretching to 12 games. Aberdeen also lost four of their last five league matches, including being beaten 5-1 by Celtic.

“I think after the (Dundee)United game we gave the players a rest for two days, because it was a tough ending of the league season. Then we tried to find a way to create some belief together with the players and make sure everybody buy into the plan and stick to the plan. They were so mature today in tactical discipline, the whole game and never stopped believing. That's why I'm so proud because it's not easy when you have played against Celtic some days before and lose 5-1. It says a lot about the character in the team today. “