How Aberdeen, Celtic and Rangers' Euro foes fared over weekend as Frankfurt and Betis record big results

Real Betis warmed up for Thursday’s crucial Europa League match against Rangers with a very creditable 1-1 draw at home to Real Madrid in La Liga.

Philippe Clement’s team travel to Seville knowing that a win over Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarín would allow them to top Group C and advance to the last 16 of the Europa League. However, a draw or a defeat would open the door to Sparta Prague beneath them and should the Czechs win in Limassol against Aris and Rangers fail to prevail in Spain, then the Scots would drop into the Europa Conference League. Finishing second in the group, where Rangers currently sit, would put them into the play-off round of the Europa League.

Betis – who are facing a mini injury crisis with William Carvalho, Guido Rodríguez, Nabil Fekir, Marc Bartra,Claudio Bravo and Youssouf Sabaly set to miss the match – were impressive though against Real Madrid at home, earning a point against the league leaders. Jude Bellingham grabbed his 16th goal of the season for Real Madrid’s in the 52nd minute but it was not enough for three points as Aitor Ruibal hit back.

Aitor Ruibal of Real Betis (obscured) celebrates scoring their team's first goal with team mate Isco against Real Madrid.

Aberdeen are also in action on Thursday in a dead rubber Europa Conference League match at home to Eintracht Frankfurt and the Germans were extremely impressive in the Bundesliga, thrashing champions Bayern Munich 5-1 at home. Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel named his strongest possible side – including Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sane and Harry Kane – in a bid to bridge the gap on leaders Bayer Leverkusen three days ahead of their Champions League trip to Manchester United.

However, Eintracht were rampant at the Deutsche Bank Arena as Bayern conceded five goals in the opening 60 minutes of a Bundesliga match for the first time since 1975. Eric Ebimbe scored twice and Omar Marmoush, Hugo Larsson and Ansgar Knauff were also on target with Joshua Kimmich, who scored moments before the interval to make the score 3-1, offering Bayern brief hope.