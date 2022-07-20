How Aberdeen ace Vicente Besuijen is set for big season - No.10 role, repaying fans and sticky toffee pudding

The Colombian-born Dutch star is such an effervescent presence on the football pitch. Quick, skilful and fun, he is wasted in a team which doesn’t play on the front foot and where he doesn’t get the ball.

Signed from ADO Den Haag for a six-figure fee in January, he gave the team a spark even as the light was going out, first on Stephen Glass’ Dons’ tenure and secondly on the season as a whole. There is a desire to be on the ball more. Much more.

The early signs are promising that this season will be different under Jim Goodwin, collectively and individually.

Besuijen has impressed during pre-season and into the Premier Sports Cup games. Against Stirling Albion he grabbed a brace and was denied a hat-trick by the woodwork.

Standing on the side of the Forthbank Stadium pitch not long after the full-time whistle, there is a different tone, different energy when he speaks of getting the ball. A big reason for that is a new role.

“I was unlucky with the shot that hit the post for my hat-trick,” he said. “The team played well and we have won three games in a row which feels good. We are getting better every game so we have to be happy with that.

“If we have the ball and I can get more on the ball, then everyone heads in the right direction."

Vicente Besuijen has impressed for Aberdeen during pre-season. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

“I like playing in the No10 position but it doesn’t matter where I play, I just want the ball. The gaffer has given me a free role and the boys know where I want the ball.

“I think with the wingers we rotate at times and I think I am showing my best form. I have a good relationship with the boys at the top end of the park."

‘Who we are’

Those relationships are evident in the way the team moves, as a “family” unit develops with a fresh start.

Besuijen believes the Aberdeen squad is more like a family now. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

“We have worked hard in training and we are becoming like a family,” Besuijen said. “You get to know what someone likes and doesn’t as you get to know them better.

“Everyone wants the same things and we are hungry for the season ahead. We have a group who are friends as well as team-mates. That has made it easier for the new boys to integrate. We feel more like a family this year.

“I think the fans who back us up feel it too. They are supporting us and that’s what we need. We want to repay them.

“Everyone at the club knows last season wasn’t good enough and we want to get Aberdeen back to where they belong. We have to play good, attractive football and give people a show.

“Aberdeen is one of the biggest clubs in Scotland and that’s who we are."

Is top six and European football the aim?

"Of course,” the answer.

The more success Aberdeen have, the more Besuijen can further his love for sticky toffee pudding, keen to find the best in the city.