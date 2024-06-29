Hosts power into quarter-finals as defending champions bow out

The hosts at Euro 2024 are motoring now. Germany are right up there as contenders for the title, their travails of last year consigned to the bin by the appointment of Julian Nagelsmann as head coach.

Not even an electrical storm that U2 would have been proud of in Dortmund could derail them, this match delayed for 24 minutes by thunder, lightning, rain and hailstones. This Germany team is sparky and full of energy. Denmark played their part in a pulsating encounter but the Germans have a battery of threats to call upon. Not even the resistance of keeper Kasper Schmeichel could fuse them. Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala generated a 2-0 win as Germany progressed to the quarter-finals.

Germany came out of the blocks fast, roared on by the majority of supporters inside the Westfalenstadion. The ball was in the Danish net inside four minutes as Nico Schlotterbeck rose highest to head home unchallenged from a corner. Unchallenged, because his marker had been wiped out by Joshua Kimmich as the ball was swept into the box. English referee Michael Oliver rightly intervened.

This did not dissuade Germany. Far from it. They had Denmark pegged pack early on. Kimmich unleashed a fierce drive that Denmark goalkeeper Schmeichel fisted away for a corner. From that delivery, Schlotterbeck again met the delivery and Schmeichel scrambled across his goal to fingertip the ball away. Then Havertz's vicious volley required attention from the veteran stopper. All within the first ten minutes.

Jamal Musiala scored in Germany's 2-0 win over Denmark. | AFP via Getty Images

Denmark rode it all out, though, edging back into the contest with a series of counter attacks. Christian Eriksen was at the centre of their attacks, pulling the strings. They became more competitive as the match settled into a nice rhythm.

Storm clouds, however, got in the way on 35 minutes. The rumbles of thunder became louder and bolts of lightning lit up the skies around the stadium. Oliver decided - sensibly - to halt proceedings and the players were taken to the side of the pitch for their own safety. The electrical storm continued and the rain fell heavily. Both sets of teams were instructed to go inside, just to add to the drama.

The game resumed 24 minutes later after the conditions relented. Within a couple of attacks, Germany ought to have scored, but Havertz's header was too close to Schmeichel and the keeper batted the ball away. Then Denmark had their best chances when Schlotterbeck's dalliance in his own penalty box resulted in Rasmus Hojland picking his pocket, only for the Man Utd forward to slash his shot into the side netting. Moments later the same striker was denied by a sprawling Manuel Neuer block. An eventful first half ended goalless.

Denmark did have the ball in the net on 47 minutes but Joachim Anderson's effort was chalked off by VAR for offside. It started a horrible chain of events for the Danish defender, who moments later was pinged by VAR once more for a handball in the box. Penalty kick, Havertz to take. Just like against Scotland, he converted. Germany had their lead on 53 minutes.

Denmark fans party in the rain. | AFP via Getty Images

Havertz ought to have doubled the advantage five minutes later. An outrageous bit of skill, drawing the ball past two defenders with his right foot, allowed him to bear down on goal, but he clipped the effort wide.

Germany did settle matters on 68 minutes through Musiala. The speedster broke clear of the Danish defence to latch on to Schlotterbeck's clipped ball over the top and finished confidently past Schmeichel.

Spain or Georgia await Germany in Stuttgart on Friday night. Should it be the Spanish, what a highly-charged affair that will be.

Earlier on Saturday, defending champions Italy were anything but electric, Luciano Spalletti’s flat team losing meekly 2-0 to Switzerland - another team to come out of Scotland’s Group A.

Three years after lifting the trophy at Wembley, the European champions looked a shadow of the team that emerged to take the title in 2021 and were comfortably beaten by a Swiss side who advanced to the quarter-finals of the European Championship for just the second time in their history.

Remo Freuler scored for Switzerland in their win over Italy. | PA

A goal in each half from Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas were enough to hand Switzerland victory, with Murat Yakin’s players taking full advantage of Italy’s lethargy to set up a last-eight meeting against either England or Slovakia.

Switzerland dominated the ball early on and penned Italy into their half, but it took until midway through the opening period for a first sight of goal. Breel Embolo timed his run perfectly to remain onside as he raced onto Fabian Rieder’s ball over the top. Opening up his body, he sought to bend his effort inside the far post but was thwarted by a diving save from Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The opening goal arrived after 37 minutes. Vargas collected the ball wide on the left and picked out Freuler arriving inside the box. He allowed the ball to skip up into the air via a deft first touch before hammering it in at the near post via a slight deflection from Gianluca Mancini.

Rieder hit a superb free-kick that almost caught out Donnarumma on the stroke of half-time, his bullet effort requiring a flying stop from Italy’s goalkeeper to turn the ball against a post and behind.

Italy had been outplayed and within seconds of the restart the score better reflected Switzerland’s dominance. Vargas took possession on the edge of the box and with the defence standing off him he took aim and sent an unstoppable effort spinning beyond Donnarumma’s reach and into the top corner, just 27 seconds into the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was nearly an instant reprieve for the holders when Swiss defender Fabian Schar inadvertently headed a cross against his own post under seemingly little pressure. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer was rooted as the ball struck his upright.