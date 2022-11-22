Chris Cadden is convinced the return of a fit-again Kevin Nisbet with a point to prove will be “fun to watch” for Hibs.

Kevin Nisbet is likely to return to Hibs action against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Nisbet is expected to make his long-awaited return after almost nine months out with a serious knee injury when the Easter Road side host Middlesbrough in a friendly on Saturday. The Scotland internationalist suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament following a challenge from Celtic’s Carl Starfelt in February but is finally approaching the concluding stages of his rehabilitation.

“Losing Nizzy [Nisbet] for that period of time has been huge,” said Cadden. “I’ve been so impressed with him ever since I came here. He’s come back from his injury and it’s like he’s never been away, to be honest. He’s looked absolutely brilliant.

