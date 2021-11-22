Paul Hanlon and Joe Newell celebrate Hibs' win at Hampden.

However, next month, a couple of current Hibees could join Stevenson in that very elite club when they contest the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic.

Darren McGregor and Paul Hanlon played in the 2016 Scottish Cup final, while Martin Boyle – who scored a memorable hat-trick in Sunday’s 3-1 semi-final win over Rangers – was an unused substitute. All three have winners’ medals from that match, as well as Stevenson, who won the League Cup in 2007.

Club captain Hanlon is aware of how he can match his long-serving team-mate by lifting the trophy at Hampden and admits the prospect of having medals from both cups is on his mind.

"In the year we won the Scottish Cup I missed out on the League Cup final [defeat by Ross County],” said Hanlon.

"I would be lying if I said it wasn't something I thought about, in terms of trying to win both of the trophies and obviously one step closer, one game to go and I am really excited for it."

Hanlon savoured the celebrations at Hampden in front of a jubilant Hibs support, who were unable to watch their team at Hampden last season when they reached the League Cup semi-final and Scottish Cup final.

"I absolutely loved every second of it,” said Hanlon. "Obviously we put ourselves in a great position with our first-half performance and showed in every aspect of our game to see the match out.