It's a fine line between adapting to a continental style of football and playing to the strengths of the Scottish game. But Hibs captain Paul Hanlon wants his side to tread it.

Hibs begin their European campaign this evening against Andorran outfit Inter Club d'Escaldes.

Undertaking their first competitive action of the new season, the Leith side embark on the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier against Inter Club d’Escaldes in Andorra this evening. And with the experience of past campaigns to draw on, including the 2021 head-to-heads with their opponents’ league rivals Santa Coloma, Hanlon believes they have what it takes to edge a step closer to the group stage.

“I’ve had a fair few tastes of it before so I’m ready to go for another campaign. We’ve worked hard all pre-season and we worked hard all of last season to put ourselves in this position, so we want to put on a good performance in this leg and, looking past that, try to progress as far as we can.

“Winning any game is difficult but when you come into new surroundings and play against different styles and attitudes then you need to adapt to it and suss it out as early as possible in the match. But there’s no doubt we’re coming here to win and to try to take a lead back to Easter Road.

The captain's armband has returned to Hibs defender Paul Hanlon.

“We have to try to implement our game plan as much as possible. You can analyse videos but we need to turn up and do our bit on the pitch. We play in a really intense, physical, passionate league so I think we need to impose that on teams in Europe, whoever we’re facing. It’s quite unique in Scotland, the way we play at times. So I think if we can show that against teams in this campaign they’ll find it difficult.

“There’s no doubt it’s different to the week-to-week. But, seeing the analysis so far, and from what the gaffer’s told us from watching them, there are similarities. They do play direct, more into strikers, and they’re not scared to rough it up a bit. So, we’ll be ready for it, no matter what they throw at us.”

The scorching heat of the pre-season training camp in Marbella will help Hibs to counter the high Iberian temperatures but they will have to dig deep to cope with the altitude.

Hanlon was one of those who managed to do just that the last time the Leith club met Andorran opposition. That night they lost the first goal but, having travelled to the Faroe Islands to see Inter Club d’Escaldes overcome Vikingur in the previous round, manager Johnson has warned his men that things will prove tricky if they do the same again.

Hibs defeated Santa Coloma the last time they were on Andorran soil in 2021.

David Marshall has been given the nod ahead of summer signing Jojo Wollacott in goals, but Hanlon, who has replaced the former Scotland keeper as team captain, will be tasked with leading the backline and guiding the newcomers to the European stage, including his gaffer, through proceedings.

"I'll have to lean on the experience of the boys in games like this,” said Johnson. “I've had a lot of conversations with the lads who have played in these European games but it's newto me because as a player I didn't play in Europe, nor have I managed in it so you can doall the work in the world in terms of studying the opposition but experience is always welcome.

"I don't feel like we're short of it and certainly through speaking to the lads they are quite well versed in European competition.

“I’m really looking forward to it; obviously I made the trip to the Faroes which was really worthwhile. As much as it was a troublesome journey and I missed a couple of days of training, it was really important for myself to feel comfortable and totally assured with what we’re going into, and then articulating that to the players.

“Pre-season is great but there’s nothing like competitive games and there’s a big difference. It’s nice to have one or two games where it’s pretty relaxed but inevitably we’re all competitive beasts in competitive football and we want that thrill and that buzz and that excitement of competing for either three points or in this case, to get through to the next round.”

Hibs already know that should the navigate this game and the second leg at Easter Road next Thursday, they will face either Swedish side Djurgardens or Switzerland’s FC Luzern in the penultimate qualifying round before joining possibly Aberdeen and Hearts in the money-spinning group stage of the competition.

Remaining focused on short-term goals is vital, though. “That’s absolutely the key, you have got to play the moment as a footballer,” stressed Johnson, who said he had made changes to the captaincy to allow Marshall to concentrate on the fresh goalkeeping battle, and dedicate his free time to undertaking coaching badges and what comes after he hangs up his boots.

He also believes that communication from the technical area to the pitch and within the team is easier with an outfield leader. The message for this match is clear, though.

“This is our moment, this is our chance to make a really good impression on the fans," said the Hibs manager, who is intent on delivering European quality as well as building on and improving on last term’s domestic performances.

“It’s on TV as well so people can watch it, which is great but we have a travelling contingent out here as well, which is even better. It’s not an easy game, it’s a tough game. The boys are going to have to play with real intensity. But if we can do that, we’ll be dominant. That is always the challenge for us, can we dominate the opposition?”