Hampden plays host to two matches fresh from a rocking Scotland international performance and the National Stadium will be packed again on Saturday and Sunday with Celtic meeting St Johnstone on Saturday before Rangers meet Hibs there for the first time since the 2016 Scottish Cup final.

Will Rangers have a new manager in place by then and if so, will he be in the dugout?

That's one question for the weekend, but another being asked across the country will be – who’s the ref?

Here’s a look at the man in the middle for each of the weekend games, in the top two divisions, plus Hibs’ trip to Ross County on Tuesday night.

Queen of South v Inverness Caley Friday, November 19, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm. Referee: Don Robertson

Dundee Utd v Aberdeen Saturday, November 20, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Bobby Madden

Motherwell v Hearts Saturday, November 20, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Willie Collum

St Mirren v Livingston Saturday, November 20, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Steven McLean