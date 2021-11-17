Referee appointments for this weekend's Scottish fixtures

Who is the referee for Rangers v Hibs and Celtic v St Johnstone in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final? Plus ref for each SPFL Premiership and Championship match

It’s the first domestic showpiece weekend of the season 2021-22.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 8:47 pm

Hampden plays host to two matches fresh from a rocking Scotland international performance and the National Stadium will be packed again on Saturday and Sunday with Celtic meeting St Johnstone on Saturday before Rangers meet Hibs there for the first time since the 2016 Scottish Cup final.

Will Rangers have a new manager in place by then and if so, will he be in the dugout?

That's one question for the weekend, but another being asked across the country will be – who’s the ref?

Here’s a look at the man in the middle for each of the weekend games, in the top two divisions, plus Hibs’ trip to Ross County on Tuesday night.

1. Queen of South v Inverness Caley

Friday, November 19, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm. Referee: Don Robertson

2. Dundee Utd v Aberdeen

Saturday, November 20, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Bobby Madden

3. Motherwell v Hearts

Saturday, November 20, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Willie Collum

4. St Mirren v Livingston

Saturday, November 20, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Steven McLean

