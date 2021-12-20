No, not transfer deadline day – there's another few weeks for that yet – Christmas Day of course, and in the lead-up there are still SPFL fixtures for Scottish football fans to enjoy.

It’s a busy schedule for the football calendar at this time of year with matches scheduled for midweek, Boxing Day and the traditional New Year showdowns all planned.

But this week sees three matches in the cinch Premiership – for Premier Sports Cup finalists Celtic and Hibernian, and their opponents, plus a previously postponed game all playing catch-up before the turn of the year and the winter break.

While players will be busy and fans can look forward to the matches around the festivities, match officials will also be hard at work at games all across the country.

Here is a look at who is in charge in each of the six midweek matches across Scotland this week.

1. Stirling Albion v Elgin City Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm | cinch League Two | Referee: Iain Snedden Photo: SNS Group Rob Casey Photo Sales

2. Hibs v Aberdeen Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm | cinch Premiership | Referee: Alan Muir Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Team v Team Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm | cinch Premiership | Referee: Willie Collum Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. St Mirren v Celtic Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm | cinch Premiership | Referee: David Munro Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales