With fewer than 500 tickets for travelling fans, as manager Lee Johnson’s Leith side make their competitive start to the 2023/24 season, the demand for a live feed was high. But, due to logistical problems in Andorra, a televised link-up was looking unlikely before the BBC stepped in to offer a platform for supporters to take in the action.
The second round qualifying match, which is being hosted in the 1300-capacity Estadi Comunal d'Andorra la Vella, kicks off at 4pm UK time. The coverage will start on BBC iPlayer at kick-off and live commentary will be provided.
It is the first game in the two-legged encounter, with the return match at Easter Road, with a 7.15pm kick-off. The winners of this tie face either Djurgardens, of Sweden, or Switzerland’s FC Luzern in the penultimate qualifying round ahead of the group stages.