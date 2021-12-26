What delighted Shaun Maloney had to say about Hibs' performance and award of first goal

New Hibs manager Shaun Maloney could only wax lyrical about his team’s performance after an excellent 3-1 win away at Dundee United.

By Mark Atkinson
Sunday, 26th December 2021, 6:14 pm
Shaun Maloney gives out instructions to Jamie Murphy during Hibs' 3-1 win at Tannadice.

Goals from Kevin Nisbet, Chris Cadden and Jamie Murphy sealed three vital points for the capital club, who have won their first two matches since the 38-year-old took over from Jack Ross last Monday. They are now fifth in the cinch Premiership, seven points off Hearts in third.

While the result at Tannadice was impressive, the way Hibs controlled possession and attacked down the flanks stood out and Maloney hailed his players for taking to his instructions so quickly.

“I thought in the first half in particular we were excellent,” said Maloney.

“There was a spell when Dundee United came into it and were more dominant than us but I am really pleased with the way we played.

“Some of the starters had just two sessions, so to watch them play like they did first half, huge credit to them.

“It was a step up from Aberdeen because when we did dominate, we created and had shots.

“That’s the name of the game, there’s no point keeping the ball for however long when there are no chances at the end of it.

“It was excellent and I couldn’t have asked the players for any more.

“They have been amazing, the staff have worked extremely hard since we came in.

“I’d love to take the credit for this, but it’s the staff and players.

“They have had two sessions, they have taken on board what we want to do and you saw today they did that then their talent came to the fore.

“I ask them to play under pressure at times but it’s their talent that does it. So they can be very happy.”

Dundee United claimed Nisbet’s opening goal on 38 minutes was offside, with Maloney admitting that he wasn’t sure if the goal should have stood.

“I wasn’t sure what the issue was and I haven’t seen it back,” he added.“So if it is offside, those decisions are difficult when they’re against you.

“If it’s indecisive then that shows why the referees need help.”

