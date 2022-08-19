What channel is the Rangers game v Hibs on? Is it on TV? Coverage details of cinch Premiership clash at Easter Road

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That match is finely poised at 2-2 with the return leg in the Netherlands to come next Wednesday but before then is an important domestic date at Easter Road for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team.

Lee Johnson’s side picked up a morale-boosting draw in the Edinburgh derby with Hearts, and have goal hero that day Martin Boyle back within the ranks. The forward caused Rangers plenty of problems on Giovanni van bronckhorst's first sight of his new team in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final last November and the Scottish Cup holders will be wary.

There is plenty at stake in this lunchtime kick-off too.

Here is how to tune in…

Match details

Who: Hibs v Rangers

What: cinch Premiership

Christian Doidge in action for Hibs in one their four meetings with Rangers last season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Where: Easter Road, Edinburgh

When: Saturday, August 20. Kick-off 12.30pm

Referee: Willie Collum

How to watch

Sky Sports will show the lunchtime kick-off live on Sky Sports Football channel (Sky 403, Virgin 503) with coverage beginning at midday.

BBC radio will also cover the game with BBC Sportsound from 12pm. Highlights will be available on BBC Scotland channel at 7pm and repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.50pm.

That means the highlights will be available to stream on iPlayer and the match itself available through Sky Go or Now TV apps.

Last meeting

Hibs have only defeated Rangers twice in the past five years – one coming last November in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden.

That match aside Rangers won each of the games last term but all were hard-fought encounters with a penalty scored in each of the last three meetings.

Team news

Lee Johnson has admitted he faces a tough decision over whether or not to play Marijan Cabraja following the death of his father. The defender has been back in Croatia for the funeral and his manager will make a call closer to kick-off with the 25-year-old keen to play against the team he was linked with last January.

Johnson could have Rocky Bushiri and Josh Campbell back from injury but Demetri Mitchell, Lewis Stevenson, Kevin Nisbet, Kyle Magennis, Aiden McGeady and Elias Melkersen are likely to miss out while Martin Boyle and Paul Hanlon are still getting up to speed.

Ben Davies started his first match last weekend but had 'a little problem’ keeping him out of the midweek draw with PSV Eindhoven.

Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi are longer term absentees while John Souttar has also been absent from the first-team since the opening day against Livingston.

