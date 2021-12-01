What channel is Hibs v Rangers on? Match info, kick-off time, TV details

Hibs defeated Rangers just last month in the Premier Sports Cup. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

They meet in the cinch Premiership at Easter Road as the visitors look to gain revenge for the 3-1 defeat..

Hibs were deserved winners at Mount Florida with Martin Boyle netting a hat-trick. The Australian international is available once more for Jack Ross after missing the weekend’s win over St Johnstone due to suspension.

New Rangers boss is on the hunt for his third win in a row having led the the team to wins over Sparta Prague in the Europa League and Livingston in the league.

Match details

Who: Hibs v Rangers

What: cinch Premiership.

Where: Easter Road, Edinburgh.

When: 7.45pm, Wednesday, December 1.

Referee: John Beaton – The last time he took charge of a match between the two sides, Rangers ran out 6-1 winners.

How to watch?

The game is live on Sky Sports and available on the Main Event and Football channels. Coverage begins at 7pm.

What it means for the league?

With Celtic not playing until Thursday night when they face Hearts, Rangers can extend their lead at the top to seven points.

For Hibs, it is about consolidating their position in the top six, while looking to gain ground on the teams above them. With Motherwell defeating Dundee United on Tuesday, Hibs can go to within four points of United in fourth place.

What was the score the last time the teams met in the league?

The teams last faced each other in October when Rangers won 2-1 at Ibrox, coming from behind to secure the three points with Ryan Porteous sent off for the visitors.

Anything else?

When these teams meet sparks usually fly. Hibs boss Jack Ross alluded to that looking ahead to the fixture.

“There has been a bit of an edge to the games in recent times and I would expect in the aftermath of the semi final for that to be the same," he said.

