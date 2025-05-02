How to watch Hibs v Dundee United

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs will look to respond to their first defeat in 17 league matches when they welcome Dundee United to Easter Road this weekend in a vital Scottish Premiership clash.

A late goal from former Hibee Kevin Nisbet saw the capital club suffer a 1-0 defeat at Aberdeen last week, meaning just three points separate the sides in third and fourth respectively heading into Saturday crucial game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They aren’t the only side needing a response though, with Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United side suffering a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of champions Celtic last week. The Tannadice outfit had chalked up three wins on the bounce prior to last weekend’s humbling, and will want to get back to winning ways as soon as possible - starting this weekend.

With a win for either team likely to go a long way towards securing a European slot come the end of the campaign, the clash in Leith is one of the most eye-catching Scottish Premiership fixtures of the weekend. Want to match sure you catch every minute of the game live?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game, including where to get minute-to-minute updates of the clash:

Hibs'Junior Hoilett celebrates after scoring to make it 3-1 during against Dundee United in February. | SNS Group

Hibs vs Dundee United match details

Hibs host Dundee United on Saturday 3 May at Easter Road, Edinburgh. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs vs Dundee United TV channel

The game has not been chosen for live TV broadcast, and is not available to watch on UK television this weekend.

While the 3pm Saturday kick-offs are the slot in which a bulk of Scottish Premiership games are played during weekend football matches - with multiple games happening at the same time - they are never broadcast live on television due to the 'football blackout'.

What is the 3pm Blackout Rule in the UK?

This rule means that football that no Scottish Premiership game can be broadcast on live television on Saturday between 2:45pm and 5:15pm. Games may be played on that day and on that time, but are forbidden to be televised in the UK – with Saturday televised kick-offs mostly occurring at 12:30pm or 5:30pm.

This game is taking place on a Saturday at 12.30pm, and has been chosen by Sky Sports for live coverage in the UK. The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, with pre-match coverage beginning at 12am. It will not be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs vs Dundee United live stream

If you’re still hoping to to catch all the action live via your laptop, mobile or tablet, then they are some streaming options outside of the UK. For those living outside of the UK and Ireland, the match will be broadcast via HibsTV and/or DundeeUTD for Global members only (international subscribers). Subscribers based in the UK & Ireland will have the option listen along to live audio only.

Hibs vs Dundee United team news

Hibs have doubts over captain Joe Nowell (groin), while Elie Youan (toe) and Hyeok-Kyu Kwon (ankle) are could also miss out with injury. Australian full-back Lewis Miller was back on the grass and has started his rehab this week, so is hoping to return as soon. For the visitors, on-loan Liverpool midfielder Luca Stephenson will be absent (hernia), while Ross Graham (hamstring) is a doubt for the weekend.

Hibs vs Dundee United referee and VAR