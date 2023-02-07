Hibs will look to make Scottish football history by becoming the first team to reach the last-16 of the UEFA Youth League when they face Borussia Dortmund at Easter Road tonight.

Led by academy director Steve Kean the young Hibees have so far seen off opponents from Norway and France to reach this stage. Dortmund, who possess a highly-rated striker in Julian Rijkhoff, are managed by former Hearts forward MIke Tullberg.

Match details

Who: Hibs v Borussia Dortmund

What: UEFA Youth League play-off

Where: Easter Road, Edinburgh

When: Tuesday, February 7. Kick-off 7pm

How to watch

Easter Road hosts Hibs' UEFA Youth League clash between against Borussia Dortmund. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The game can be viewed two ways. It is available live on UEFA.com as well as BT Sport 2. The coverage begins at 7pm on the latter.

What the Hibs camp have said

Goalkeeper Murray Johnson: "Personally and collectively we're all really excited. It's going to be a huge occasion for us playing at Easter Road - we've had experience of that before, but it looks like it will be a really healthy crowd and we're playing a massive team in Europe. We're all looking forward to it and we've done all our preparation so come kick-off we'll be raring to go.”

Academy director Steve Kean said: “I think it will stand them in good stead for the future but also for the here and now. They can gauge themselves against the best in Europe. We know how much Dortmund put into their academy. They buy players from other clubs and this is a test to see where we are.

“We have done well in this competition and domestically but where are we against one of the so-called superpowers of European football.”

How Hibs reached the stage

The Easter Road side qualified for this stage via the domestic champion path having entered the tournament as winners of the 2021/22 Scottish U18 League. They then, over two-legs, defeated Molde, winning on penalties then Nantes, defeating the French side in both legs.

