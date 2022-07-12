What channel is Falkirk v Hibs on? Premier Sports Cup match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news

The Premiership side travel to the Falkirk Stadium with the clash with the Bairns having defeated Clyde 5-0 in their opener.

Falkirk, meanwhile, drew 0-0 with Greenock Morton, winning a bonus point on penalties.

As well as progress in the League Cup, The Bairns will be hoping to get out of League One at the fourth time of asking and have former Hearts boss John McGlynn in the dugout. For Hibs, it will be improving on last season's bottom six placing and challenging for Europe.

Match details

Who: Falkirk v Hibs.

What: Premier Sports Cup Group D.

Where: The Falkirk Stadium.

Hibs' match with Falkirk is live on Premier Sports. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

When: Tuesday July 12. Kick-off 7.45pm.

Referee: Kevin Clancy.

How to watch

The match is being shown live by the competition’s broadcast partner Premier Sports. Broadcast on the Premier Sports 1 channel begins at 7.30pm with post-match running to 9.50pm. The game can also be watched on the Premier Player online or on the app.

Last meeting

You have to back more than five years to a Championship fixture between the sides. Hibs ran out 2-1 winners with James Keatings scoring an injury-time winner at Easter Road. Efe Ambrose had given Hibs a late lead only for Craig Sibbald to equalise before Keatings popped up with the winner.

Team news

Hibs will be without the injured quartet of Paul Hanlon, Kyle Magennis, Demetri Mitchell and Kevin Nisbetwere. Momodou Bojang, Èlie Youan and Jair Tavares all missed the Clyde win as they waited on work permit approval.

Falkirk will be without Liam Henderson who was sent off in the draw with Greenock Morton.

Anything else

"We had some battles with them back in the Championship. It will be strange going back but I enjoyed our games and I quite like playing on the astroturf as well.”