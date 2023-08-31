What channel is Aston Villa v Hibs? Is it on TV? How to watch Conference League play-off 2nd leg

Hibs will hope to restore some pride when they face Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League play-off second leg on Thursday.

The Edinburgh side face an insurmountable task after last week’s 5-0 first leg hammering at Easter Road, and will travel to Villa Park without a manager after parting company with Lee Johnson following the weekend home defeat to Livingston.

David Gray has been placed in caretaker charge and he will hope to inspire his players to produce a more respectable scoreline despite the significant financial gulf between the two sides. The Hibs coach previously stepped in on a temporary basis following the exit of Jack Ross in December 2021 and Shaun Maloney in April 2022.

He said: “It has been a difficult time but there’s no excuses. It’s a fantastic opportunity to play against a great side in a fantastic stadium. So I don’t think any of the boys will be feeling tired or have any excuses. It’s a great chance to hopefully put on the best performance they can.

Hibs defender Paul Hanlon and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn at full-time following the first leg at Easter Road. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“I think the most important thing is the players recognise that they have earned the right to be here. I know the performance and result in the first leg didn’t go the way we wanted it to go. So they’ve got an opportunity to play in a fantastic stadium against a great side who play at the highest level every week.

“So they can test themselves against the very best but also give a better account of themselves and enjoy the occasion.”

Aston Villa v Hibs match details

The Europa Conference League play-off round second leg fixtures takes place at Villa Park, Birmingham on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Kick-off is 8pm.

Is Aston Villa v Hibs on TV?

The match has not been picked up for live TV coverage in the UK.

Is Aston Villa v Hibs available to live stream?

Aston Villa are offering a pay-per-view service via their own club channel, Villa TV. A pass for the game costs £4.99 and can be purchased HERE

Aston Villa v Hibs team news

Unai Emery could turn to some of Aston Villa’s Under-23s to cover for injuries. Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia, Philippe Coutinho, Jacob Ramsey, Alex Moreno and Tim Iroegbunam are all out, Emi Martinez and Leander Dendoncker are injury doubts and Nicolo Zaniolo is cup-tied for the match.

Hibs will be without Jojo Wollacot, Chris Cadden, Dylan Levitt and Harry McKirdy, while veteran goalkeeper David Marshall, who came off in the weekend defeat by Livingston with a knock, will be given every chance to be fit.

Match odds