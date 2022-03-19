'We’ll still need one or two favours' - what Jim Goodwin had to say on Aberdeen's win over Hibs

Jim Goodwin salutes the Aberdeen fans after the 3-1 win over Hibs.

Moving to within two points of sixth place and four points of fourth after two Lewis Ferguson penalties and a Vicente Besuijenith goal saw them triumph over Hibs, they now head into the final two games ahead of the split, against Dundee and Ross County, know they could yet catapult themselves into contention.

“Two wins is the aim. I don’t want to think about four points being enough,” Goodwin said.

“I told the players beforehand we can’t affect what happened before today’s game – but we can have a real impact on how the season pans out.

“And I feel we can go some way to making amends and giving the supporters that bit of pride back in our team.

“If we go and win the next two games it will put us on 41 points which might just be enough but we’ll still need one or two favours.

“The top three teams have been the best teams in the country.

“But there has been a real lack of consistency from every other team in the league and a team of our size, with the squad we have, and the quality available to us shouldn’t be in this position.

“But we can put it right and restore some pride.”

It was Goodwin’s first win since taking the managerial reins at Pittodrie last month.

“I’m delighted to get that first win, it has been a long time coming,” he continued. “I don’t think all the performances have been terrible if I am being honest.

“We’ve had a really good couple of weeks with the players and their attitude and application in training has been excellent, exactly what we wanted.

“And it means as a group we still have a chance to make amends for the season.

“There is still lots of improvement, we’re not getting carried away. We’re still in a terrible position in the league, but as I said we have time to turn it around and we look forward to the next game against Dundee.”