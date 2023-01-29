The last time Hibs won back-to-back matches they were on a four-game winning run and sat third in the cinch Premiership. Since a 1-0 home success over Motherwell runs of defeats have been interspersed by the odd win and just one draw.

A glance at the fixture will show Lee Johnson's men are embarking on a run which should be considered favourable. One which should be considered as a platform if the team have any hopes and desires of finishing in the upper echelons of the Premiership table and in a European spot.

On Saturday, Hibs fans chanted ‘we want ten’ as they scudded an abhorrent Aberdeen 6-0. The supporters may well have got what they wanted if it wasn’t for a 28-minute lull after the interval. More than anything the result and the performance needs to be viewed as both the end and the start. An end to the inconsistency and the start of the European ambition. Now sitting fifth, It starts with Ross County on Tuesday then St Mirren, Kilmarnock and Livingston lie in wait before a double header with Rangers and Celtic in March.

"We now take it forward and we’ve got a big game on Tuesday. We will focus on that and try to get three points there,” centre-back Will Fish said. "I think it is just about confidence. 6-0 and a clean sheet will help, and Josh got a hat-trick. It’s a big stepping stone for us, we can’t get carried away, but we need to build on it. It could turn over a page in our season.

"Saturday could be a turning point in our season. We want to get that third or fourth spot. And I think we’ve got every chance now of doing it.”

Bouncebackability

An ability to bounce back, especially twice from heavy derby defeats, shows there is character within the Easter Road dressing room. One which had to deal with the uncertainty surrounding Ryan Porteous and Kevin Nisbet. The former departed while the former stayed. For now.

Fish said: "That’s what Hibs is all about, isn’t it? It’s a massive club and there is a lot of character in the dressing room. Today we showed that and, like I said, hopefully it is a stepping stone for our season. People don’t know what goes on behind the scenes, but there is quite a lot of experience and leaders in that dressing room. That’s what we see.”

The centre-back joined the club on loan from Manchester United in the summer. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)

On loan from Manchester United, Fish delivered his best performance in a Hibs shirt alongside the experienced Paul Hanlon. Commanding at the back, he didn’t allow Aberdeen’s top scorer Bojan Miovski to get a sniff, while he netted at the other end. If anything it gives plenty of encouragement now Porteous has moved on.

“We sort of knew that Porto was going to be away at some point before the window, so I’ve tried to keep myself ready, training every day," he said. “When your chance comes you’ve got to be ready to take it. I think I’m getting better as a player and as a person. It’s just about improving myself game by game and helping the team. The more experienced guys like Paul, Lewis Stevenson, Porto and Joe Newell have all helped me. They’ve given great advice so I’m grateful for them.”