'We got it wrong': Hibs refuse to sugar-coat wretched performance and won't resort to being direct

There was no sugar-coating Hibs’ inept display in losing 1-0 to St Johnstone on Saturday. They were miles off it against a well-drilled and resolute Saints team, who are improving steadily under their new manager Craig Levein. “It was probably one of our worst games,” admitted Hibs left-back Jordan Obita. “We try to be 100 per cent every single week but sometimes you get it wrong and today we got it wrong.”

Graham Carey’s 57th-minute goal was the difference in a poor match overall on a firm, lively pitch in blustery conditions. The winner came from a Hibs mistake, the usually dependable Dylan Levitt firing a terrible pass from a goal kick straight to Carey, who strode forward and blasted home with the aid of the post. Hibs keeper David Marshall made three goods saves to keep the score down, with Hibs’ forward line completely ineffective. They are now sixth in the Premiership, with Saints up to eighth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs toiled throughout in Perth to break down St Johnstone, whose back-five were disciplined and won all of their individual duels. “This is my first season here and it seems like most team here wait for their opportunity and if they get the goal they defend for their lives,” Obita, a summer signing from Wycombe, continued. “It's very difficult for teams who want to try and play football to get an equaliser or get ahead. It does make it difficult but I feel like our team should have enough quality to try and put it right.

The Hibs players knew their display against St Johnstone was nowhere near good enough.

"We are a possession-based team. If a team do press up then we need to look for the ball in behind. But we are not that sort of team who are going to play direct. It's that time of the year that some of the games aren't going to be pretty and the pitches aren't great. But we still back ourselves to try and play good football and play the way the gaffer wants us to play.”