The 26-year-old was left out of Steve Clarke’s group for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain later this month. Capped ten times for Scotland already by Clarke, Nisbet had been touted for a call-up on the back of eight goals in 11 matches since returning to first-team football in December from an ACL rupture. Despite an email sent to Hibs by the Scottish Football Association last week saying he was under consideration, Clarke has opted to go without the former Dunfermline, Raith and Partick Thistle, with Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes and Jacob Brown picked ahead of him.

"We'd heard that he was [in consideration] for the squad,” said McAllister. “We got an email saying that there was a possibility, he was being considered, but that was last week. He was in their thinking. Nizzy was on a hot streak during December/January when he scored the six in six, he had a little setback with not getting move with that falling through, and then he's had a few little tweaks. We need to make sure he is right, but I think that will come. Nizzy has got the quality. He is clinical. He's experienced for his age, he's proven at the level. He'll get that opportunity again. He'll definitely get it again.