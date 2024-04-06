Hibs manager Nick Montgomery sees the funny side to a clip of his team that has gone viral this week in the wake of last Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Rangers.

Early on during the match at Ibrox, Hibs defensive midfielder Nectarios Triantis tried to take a quick free-kick with a long-range pass out to the left. However, his effort struck his captain Joe Newell square in the face, before bouncing back and hitting fellow team-mate Will Fish in the head. Both players were floored by the ball, with referee Nick Walsh stopping play for Newell to get treatment. Footage of the incident has been shared across the world, much to Montgomery’s amusement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Honestly, you have to laugh,” said the Hibs boss, whose team take on St Johnstone on Saturday. “We put that clip in the team video after the Rangers game. And I still think it’s impossible to do what he did! How he’s knocked two of his own players out, I don’t know. Thankfully nobody got hurt. But I think the funniest thing is that he still played the 70-metre diagonal ball on the half-volley while we had two players down! We had a real laugh about it. And I don’t think you’ll ever see that again in football. It was bizarre!

Hibs' Joe Newell is treated for a head knock after the ball hits him in the face from Nectarios Triantis' free-kick.