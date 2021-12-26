Tony Watt: Dundee United boss has say on reported signing of Motherwell striker and key moment in Hibs game

Tam Courts was disappointed by Hibs' opening goal.

Reports claim that the Tannadice outfit have agreed a three-year deal with cinch Premiership’s top scorer and that the two clubs are in negotiations over a fee for a January transfer rather than waiting until the summer.

When asked about the Watt situation in the wake of Sunday’s 3-1 defeat by Hibs, Courts said: "There's nothing to report on that. I've been speaking to the club in terms of what we need in reinforcements in January and we would like to strengthen up the pitch in terms of creativity and in goalscoring. That player is contracted to another club so it's difficult to speak about that."I would like to think we can bring someone in during January or at the end of the season.

"I'm not aware of anyone signing a pre-contract as of yet."

United lost 3-1 to Hibs to continue a poor run of form, albeit they have been affected by Covid-19 cases. The opening goal for Hibs, scored by Kevin Nisbet, caused controversy as the hosts claimed it was offside. Courts said the situation disappointed him.

"I've not had a chance to watch it back but from speaking to a few people who have, they have said it's on the dubious side. I think for me that's bitterly disappointing,” he continued."I don't think we were at our best in the first half and we I was going to make a few tweaks at half time to make us more aggressive so if we had come in at 0-0 at half time, I felt like we could have got some control in the game. But when you are 1-0 down, you can't do that."