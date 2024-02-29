Tony Mowbray update issued after ex-Hibs and Celtic manager has surgery
Birmingham boss Tony Mowbray is “getting stronger” following surgery, his assistant manager Mark Venus has revealed.
Former Hibs and Celtic manager Mowbray, 60, temporarily stood down from his role 10 days ago to undergo treatment on an unspecified medical condition and Venus gave a positive update at a press conference on Thursday.
Venus said: “I have had a chat with him every day to be honest. A little update: he’s had his surgery and everything’s fine. He’s getting stronger, so he is on the way back hopefully. I’m not saying immediately, but it’s been nice hearing him and chatting to him. It’s given us a bit of confidence. I gave the lads a little update from him this morning (Thursday). They all asked, they kept asking. We are keeping everyone up to date with it. He’s getting stronger.”
Venus was placed in temporary charge ahead of last week’s 3-1 defeat at Ipswich, which left Birmingham three points above the Sky Bet Championship’s relegation zone in 18th place. Mowbray was appointed Blues boss in January following the departure of Wayne Rooney and won four, lost three and drew one of his eight games in all competitions. His last game in charge was a 2-1 win over his former club Sunderland, who sacked Mowbray in December.