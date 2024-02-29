Tony Mowbray update issued after ex-Hibs and Celtic manager has surgery

Birmingham boss Tony Mowbray is “getting stronger” following surgery, his assistant manager Mark Venus has revealed.

Former Hibs and Celtic manager Mowbray, 60, temporarily stood down from his role 10 days ago to undergo treatment on an unspecified medical condition and Venus gave a positive update at a press conference on Thursday.

Venus said: “I have had a chat with him every day to be honest. A little update: he’s had his surgery and everything’s fine. He’s getting stronger, so he is on the way back hopefully. I’m not saying immediately, but it’s been nice hearing him and chatting to him. It’s given us a bit of confidence. I gave the lads a little update from him this morning (Thursday). They all asked, they kept asking. We are keeping everyone up to date with it. He’s getting stronger.”

