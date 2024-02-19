Former Hibs and Celtic manager Tony Mowbray has been forced to step away from football for up to two months to undergo medical treatment.

The 60-year-old, who is currently in charge of Birmingham City in the English Championship, will now receive treatment following a LMA Health Assessment. Mowbray took over at St Andrews on January 8 after signing a two-and-a-half year deal with the club, but he will hand over first-team affairs to his long-standing assistant Mark Venus during his absence.

Mowbray’s playing career took him to Celtic as a centre-half between 1991 and 1995 and he returned to Scottish football as a manager in 2004, guiding Hibs to a third-placed finish. He returned to Celtic Park between 2009 and 2010 as head coach but has since spent the rest of his career in England.

Tony Mowbray recently took over as manager of Birmingham City.

In a statement on the Birmingham City website, Mowbray said: “Following my recent LMA Health Assessment I have received a medical diagnosis that will require me to receive treatment. Undergoing treatment will necessitate that I temporarily step away from the technical area as manager of Birmingham City Football Club. Until I return, my assistant manager, Mark Venus, will take temporary charge of the team, supported by coaches Ashley Cole, Pete Shuttleworth and Maik Taylor. I will continue to provide advice and counsel while undergoing treatment. The club has been incredibly supportive of me and my family and we are very grateful. I know that everyone will be respectful of our privacy at this time.”

Birmingham have won four, lost three and drawn one of their eight games in all competitions since Mowbray took over following the departure of Wayne Rooney His last game in charge resulted in a 2-1 win over former club Sunderland, who sacked Mowbray in December.