Time up for Kevin Dabrowski at Hibs as goalkeeper departs on loan ahead of permanent exit

Goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski will depart Hibs in the summer after agreeing a loan move to Queen of the South for the second half of the season. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Polish shotstopper has played just seven times for Hibs since joining from Lech Poznan in 2017 and has only made only one appearance this season, which came in the Premier Sports Cup group stages.

Dabrowksi had previous loan spells at Berwick Rangers, Civil Service Strollers, Cowdenbeath and Dumbarton before progressing into the Hibs first-team, making his debut in a goalless draw with their Edinburgh derby rivals Hearts in February last year.

He made six appearances in total last season, but following the summer arrival of David Marshall, game-time has been limited for the 24-year-old, who also suffered a shoulder injury in August which prompted the club to sign Ryan Schofield on loan from Huddersfield.

Dabrowski becomes the second Hibs player to join new boss Marvin Bartley at Queen of the South, with the ex-Easter Road midfielder having already secured defender Jack Brydon on a permanent deal after taking his first steps into management at Palmerston Park.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson told the club website: “After long discussions with Kev, he made it clear to us that he had a strong desire to be a number one goalkeeper and to get regular game-time, something we can’t offer him here at this moment in time.