'This is what Hibs is about' - Lee Johnson insists marker has been set as Dylan Vente promises more goals

Lee Johnson praised his Hibs team after they built up a 3-1 lead in their Europa Conference League qualifier against FC Luzern – but he insisted that the job is only half done.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson with goalscorer Jordan Obita after the 3-1 win over Luzern. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

A very bold attacking team selection, which Johnson revealed had earned him some stick before kick-off, was rewarded with three second-half goals from Joe Newell, new signing Dylan Vente and Jordan Obita. Ismajl Beka scored for the visitors but the result gives Hibs the advantage as they head to Switzerland next week.

“I said in Andorra when we lost 2-1 that it was only half-time and I'll say it again now we've got a two-goal lead,” Johnson said.

“I think they're a good quality side. They're brilliant in terms of an education for the club, for myself, for the players. But I was really proud today of the whole club. We took a bit of stick, rightly so, for our first half performance against St Mirren. But this is what Hibs is about. The crowd were up, 13,000 sounded like 25,000 and the boys were making big tackles. We had pressure on everywhere from the front. Sometimes they got through us because they've got some good players with quality touches. We had to throw our bodies on the line and get back in quick, but that's what you've got to do.

“You've got to do that in every game. So in one sense for me it's fantastic because that's a marker now for this group. They're knackered down there and they should be, because that's how you come off after a game having left nothing on the pitch.”

Vente looks a shrewd acquisition for Hibs. And having got off the mark, just 24 hours after his work permit came through, he is now pledging more goals.

“I was excited to play my first game here, and 3-1 and a goal is the best way for me to start, said the 24-year-old Dutchman, who has signed from FC Roda. “It’s a great feeling, a great atmosphere and I’m a happy guy.