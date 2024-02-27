'They are trying to get in your head': Why Hibs' Emiliano Marcondes is loving Hearts prospect

Dubbed the richest game in world football because it opens the door or otherwise to the promised land of the English Premier League, the Championship play-off final is a game like few others.

Add in the spicy ingredient of a derby, as was the case when Brentford played Fulham in 2020, and it is elevated to extra special. But this particular contest was played behind closed doors at Wembley due to the pandemic, with Emiliano Marcondes’ Brentford losing 2-1. While the stakes were high it was a surreal experience. It’s why Wednesday night’s Edinburgh derby, which Marcondes will experience for the first time, may well trump such a high-profile final for thrills.

There will be supporters there for a start. Indeed, the absence of live television cameras means seats are at an even higher premium than normal. And while Hibs will be roared on by a significant number of fans in the away end, three stands at Tynecastle will be doing their best to ensure Marcondes and his teammates feel as uncomfortable as possible. It’s exactly how the skilful 28-year-old likes it.

Emiliano Marcondes and Hibs travel across the city to take on Hearts.

“I love it!” he said. “I love when there are more fans and when it’s louder. I’m a player who likes to play with emotion, it drives me when there is something at stake and it means something to people. I feel the fans are really passionate here. They are maybe screaming a lot more when you walk out at half time and before the game. They are trying to get in your head. Even if sometimes I don’t understand the accent I can see in their faces it’s not nice things they’re shouting!

“You can feel it means so much to them. I also read an article that Scottish football has the most attendance per person in Scotland. That is a signal that everyone is coming to the stadium even if it’s cold here. It’s like a religion here. They come and support their team and although it’s not always positive they are here to show that they care. I haven’t really felt that hate or rivalry yet in the city. I’ve only really met Hibs fans and not had the negative abuse from Hearts. Maybe that will come after this match!”

Hearts suddenly look slightly less invincible after suffering their first defeat of the year against Rangers at Ibrox. Meanwhile Hibs were enjoying their first league victory of 2024 by overcoming Dundee 2-1. Nick Montgomery is preparing for his third experience of the Edinburgh derby and though it’s only a few weeks since the last meeting, the Hibs manager stressed that Hearts will be facing a very different team this time around. Seven players have been brought in, including Marcondes on loan from Bournemouth. “Since everyone has come back and the January window, when we made seven signings and seven moved out, for sure it is a different proposition,” he said. “I think we brought a lot of quality into the front third.”